There were some close competitions in Saturday afternoon's cricket, in Round Four of Forbes District Cricket Association.

Three action-packed matches played out on Saturday afternoon, but there were a couple of forfeits due to busy times on farm for players.

Hard fought wins to Kiacatoo, Parkes Raptors and VCR Globe Hotel, with Forbes Inn Magpies and Cambridge Cats gaining wins due to forfeits.

Great efforts from players around the grounds, including:

Kiacatoo defeat Vandenberg Warriors

Kiacatoo headed out to bat first and saw out their 30 overs at 9/161,

Top-scoring was G. Smith with 51, with Z. Grimmond making 35 and A. Limbad 33.

The Warriors, P Hurford (4/32 off five) and J Little (4/43 off six) took four wickets apiece to contain them, J Ellison also claiming 1/20 off six, but in the end the Warriors couldn't quite chase down the required runs.

H Hodges batted 65, J Smith added 27 and J Little 21 as the Warriors made 8/151 off their 30 overs.

J. Doyle produced a tight bowling spell claiming 4/20 off five for Kiakatoo.

R. Smith claimed 2/13 (4.0) and G. Johnson 1/28 (5.0).

At Parkes' Woodward Oval, Parkes Raptors defeated Forbes Battapi.

The Raptors were 3/146 after their 30 overs, S Guess making 21, J Paton scoring 74 not out and R Dunn also not out on 29 at the end of the innings.

Harry Leadbitter was in fine bowling form claiming 2/18 off his six overs, and J. Cole took 1/37 off five.

But the Battapi were just short in the run chase, all out for 135 in 28.6 overs.

C. Mitton top scored with 57, H. Leadbitter added 33 and J. Cole 18 towards the total.

The Raptors' bowlers were too consistent: R. Dunn claimed 3/25 (6.0), B. Parker 2/15 (6.0) and J. Carty 2/35 (6.0).

VCR Globe Hotel were in the winner's circle after their game against Trundle Ducks CC in a contest where the wickets tumbled.

VCR Globe headed out with the bat first: S Bale (31), A Roy (30) and N Hessell (24) adding valuable runs before the Ducks had their team all out for 121 (29.1 overs).

H. Jones did the damage taking 4/9 off six, J. Fernando took 2/27 (5.0) and V. Williams 2/28 (6.0).

But then it was the VCR Globe bowlers' turn and they weren't about to let Trundle amass too many runs either.

T. Porter was 41*, J. Fernando 14 and T. Boden 9 as the Ducks were bundled out for 89 (26.2 overs).

Three wickets apiece went to C. Batt 3/11 (5.0) and M. Townsend 3/18 (4.0), while J. Janetzki took. 2/15 (4.0).

With harvest picking up, there were a couple of forfeits for the round.

Forbes Inn Magpies defeat Condobolin Boomerangs (forfeit) and Cambridge Cats defeat Bowlie Tigers (forfeit).