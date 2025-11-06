Round two of the Forbes district cricket competition, played on 25 October, saw Kiacatoo, Cambridge Cats, Condobolin Boomerangs and Bowlie Tigers claim impressive wins, Forbes Battapi gaining points due to a forfeit.

There are 10 teams, including two from Parkes and one from Trundle, in this year's Forbes district competition.

The week's results, thanks to Forbes District Cricket Association, are:

Kiacatoo defeated Forbes Inn Magpies

Forbes Inn Magpies were first to bat, with Kiacatoo bundling them out for 58 in 20 overs.

A. Flick and J Smith topped the scoring with 10 each, H. Hodges added 9.

Doing the damage for the bowling side were R. Smith 2/10 (3.0), C. Venables 2/13 (4.0) and M. Quin 1/10 (3.0).

In reply, Kiacatoo were 3/59 off 7.1 overs.

A. Brassnett finished the innings 14 not out, Z. Grimmond made 13 and M. Taylor 9*.

H. Hodges took 2/32 (4.0) and J. Smith 1/20 (3.0) for Magpies.

Cambridge Cats had a win against Vandenberg Warriors at Parkes' Woodward Oval.

The Cats went out to bat first and were all out for 204 - just shy of their 30 overs at 29.3 overs.

Z. Guy made a massive 71 and A. Heraghty 66, with Z. Bayliss adding a valuable 34.

For the Warriors, M. Hartwig was absolutely on fire bowling 3/8 (2.0), R. Goodsell took 2/18 (6.0) and J. Ellison 2/22 (6.0).

J Ellison backed up with the bat, scoring 52, but Warriors' next best were K. Read 5 and H. Staines 4 as Cats had them all out for 79 (23.5 overs).

A. Rosser did the damage for Cats taking 6/27 (6.0).

M. Wright 1/2 (1.0) and Z. Guy 1/6 (4.0) to account for Warriors.

Condobolin Boomerangs chased down Parkes Raptors score of 98 - off 18.3 overs - to get the win in Round two.

R. Dunn made 31, S. Rayner 13 and B. Parker 12 for the Raptors.

The Boomerangs' T. Atkinson claimed 4/27 (6.0), H. Cartwright 3/41 (6.0) and B. Riley 2/17 (3.0) to cut their innings short.

In reply the Boomerangs were 9/101 (22.5 overs).

Top scorer was C. Sloane with 46, A. Milne added 15 and T. Atkinson 14.

B. Parker took 4/18 (6.0) and S. Rayner 3/37 (6.0) to contain the Boomerangs, R. Dunn took another 1/1 (1.5).

In a home-town game the Bowlie Tigers got the win over VCR Globe Hotel.

VCR Globe went out first and made 9/97 in their 30.0 overs.

J. Wright topped the scoring with 26, D. Apps wasn't far behind with 22 and W. Stubbs added a valuable 14.

But the Tigers' bowlers were on to them with J. Sherritt taking 2/8 (6.0), M. Stirling 2/17 (6.0) and M. Simmonds 2/22 (6.0).

It took the Tigers 17 overs to reach the required runs and finish 3/101.

M. Stirling backed up tight bowling with a top score of 36, M. Glasson made 28 and E. Moody 21.

Best of the VCR Globe bowlers were J. Mackay who took 1/9 (2.0), D. Apps 1/10 (2.0) and C. Batt 1/27 (4.0).

Trundle Ducks had to forfeit giving Forbes Battapi a round two win.

Round 3, played on Saturday, 1 November, saw eight teams battle for another early season victory to add to their respective tallies.

With some exciting contests on display, triumphs were awarded this week to Forbes Battapi, Parkes Raptors, Cambridge Cats and Forbes Inn Magpies, with Kiacatoo gaining a victory also due to a forfeit.

Results

Forbes Battapi defeat VCR Globe Hotel.

VCR Globe Hotel took up the bat first, hitting 105 as Battapi claimed their wickets in 29.3 overs, just shy of the scheduled 30.

J. Wright made an impressive 49 of that, C. Melbourne 23 and S. Bale 7.

K. O’Byrne was absolutely lethal for the bowling side claiming 5/16 (6.0).

H. Leadbitter claimed 2/20 (6.0) and O. Patterson 1/2 (2.3).

The Battapi chased down the total in 20 overs, losing just one wicket as they made 117.

K. O’Byrne finished the innings 51 not out and C. Mitton 35 not out, T. Slack-Smith made 14 before C. Melbourne (1/17 off 4.0) claimed his wicket.

On the neighbouring oval, Parkes Raptors defeated Bowlie Tigers.

Parkes Raptors headed out to bat first, Tigers taking wickets to see them 9/152 in their 30.0 overs.

B. Parker was best with the bat making 41, B. Coultas 28 and J. Paton 27.

Young M. Glasson had a great day’s bowling taking 3/30 (5.0), M. Simmonds took 2/33 (6.0) and L. Hodge 1/21 (6.0).

In reply, however, the Raptors had Tigers out for 129 in 28.5 overs.

M. Simmonds top scored with 23, M. Stirling made 22 and L. Hodge 20.

R. Dunn was merciless for the bowling side taking 5/21 (4.0), Venkat 2/25 (4.0) and S. Rayner 1/6 (6.0).

Cambridge Cats travelled to Condobolin to take on the Boomerangs and got the win.

The hosts headed out to bat first with J. Jones making 28, T. Atkinson 22, E. Heffernan 7 before the Cats had them all out for 73 (21.1 overs).

G. Doyle had outstanding bowling figures of 4/12 (6.0), C. Hawke 2/3 (1.1) and Z. Guy 2/4 (4.0).

Cats made 77 in 14.2 overs with the loss of just two wickets, with a 30 from H. Hawke 30.

A. Albert was 27* and B. Porter 14* at the end of the innings.

For Condo, M. Atkinson took 1/8 (4.0) and B. Riley 1/15 (4.0).

Back in Forbes, at Hughie Wilson Oval, Forbes Inn Magpies defeated Vandenberg Warriors.

The Warriors took up the bat first and J Ellison made 50 and B Gartner 27 toward their total of 98 (26.3 overs).

The Magpies’ bowlers swooped: T. Toohey taking 4/16 (6.0) and H. Hodges 4/12 (5.3).

Warriors’ bowlers stepped up as the Magpies went out to bat, however, and claimed eight wickets over 29 overs as the Magpies chased 106.

J. Morrison top scored with 62*, H. Hodges added 13 and J. Smith 9.

R. Goodsell had a great bowling innings for Warriors taking 3/11 (6.0) and J. Ellison 3/12 (6.0).

R. Mylecharane 1/22 (6.0)

Kiacatoo defeat Trundle Ducks by forfeit

Draws published on the Forbes District Cricket Association ahead of the weekend.