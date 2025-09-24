The 2025/26 cricket season is just around the corner, with junior and senior competitions in Parkes set to begin on Saturday, 11 October.

Junior players will again have the chance to take part in Cricket Blast (ages 6–10), along with structured competitions in Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 17s.

These age groups will feature teams from Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin, providing fantastic opportunity for strong contests across the district.

This season also brings an exciting first which will see the Parkes Under 12s face off against teams from Condobolin for the very first time, adding a fresh challenge for the youngest competitive age division.

The association is encouraging all juniors both boys and girls to get involved this season as teams are rebuilt and strengthened for the future.

Teams will be coached and managed by highly regarded cricketing identities, offering a fantastic opportunity for skill development, learning and fun.

On the senior front, the association is calling for more team nominations for the 30-over senior competition, with numbers currently on the lower side.

Teams can be nominated until Friday, 26 September and individual registrations also remain open.

Individual nominations will be assigned to teams by the association executive, ensuring everyone has the chance to take part.

Parkes and District Cricket Association President Peter Yelland said the lead-up to the season is a crucial time for players, clubs and the community to get involved.

“We’re really encouraging players to register, whether individually or through a team, so that we can get as many people out on the park as possible this summer.

"Cricket in Parkes has a long tradition, and the more players we can bring together, the stronger the season will be," Pete added.

Registrations for both juniors and seniors are now open online.

Families are encouraged to register early to secure their place, with special early bird offers available for junior competitions available until 30 September.

For more information on team nominations, registrations and fixtures, visit the Parkes and District Cricket Association’s Facebook page or email parkescricket.1@gmail.com