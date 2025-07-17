Tullamore cricketing talent Emma Rippon continues to leave an impression on a sport she loves and travels 900km to play every weekend for eight months of the year.

This 2024/25 season she was presented with the Coaches Encouragement Award at the Penrith Cricket Club during its season presentation at the Panthers in Sydney on 26 April.

Emma travels 900km every weekend for eight months to train and compete in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition in Sydney.

She has also just returned from Indonesia where she represented the Australia India Cricket Association team in ICC sanctioned international tournaments where the team finished third in the T20s and were beaten in the final of the T10s.