Emma Rippon from Tullamore has returned home from her international tour with the Australian-Indian Women's Cricket Team in Bali.

She joined fellow Central West cricketer Karly Woods and others to take on the likes of the Cook Islands, Indonesia and the Phillipines over 10 days, testing their endurance.

For Woods, emerging from a Cowra summer into humidity presented its own challenges.

"For me it was the humidity, not just the heat," said Woods, whose team was attending the event for the second year running.

"We weren't representing Australia as a whole," she added, with the more established national teams assuming the AIWCA girls would not measure up.

"We were thinking 'wow this is a big international team, we're going to get smashed' but when we did come in, we actually showed a lot of them up."

The AIWCA crew managed to stand their ground, bagging a swag of certificates for player and team performance, additionally picking up third and second places over the tournament.

Woods said the team had learned a lot from the process and managed to carve a name for itself and its players.

"For me, I'd trust the process more; getting out and believing in my training and myself," she said.

"Don't expect to lose or win, everyone's in the running: there's no definitive outcome.

"Indonesia were the toughest team and we still gave them a run for their money three times, of course we didn't win on this occasion but that's cricket."

The event also presented the opportunity for recognition of up-and-coming talent.

"You don't realise the career you can pursue with these opportunities," Woods said.

"There were contracts on offer for players at higher levels.

Even if you might not perform at your best for a few days, if you do well you're in.

"These events are the things that get your name out, and I think our team overall made a name for itself. I like when one of our players walks on and you know they're saying 'watch out for her'."

Gumisha Garg and Aimee Ravot were singled out for good performance during the awards ceremony.

Karly Woods also recognised Lucy Mellis for nailing five wickets across the tournament.