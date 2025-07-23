PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

What a weekend of bowls in the beautiful sunny conditions. We had the Men’s Major Fours played.

At 9.30am on Saturday morning on Rink 2 Jock Townsend, Shane Hodge, Brian Townsend and Warwick Parker took on Guy Ellery, Mick Simpson, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Fitzalan.

The Parker team started in a strong positive manner and had a lead of 10 to 4 in the 9th end then managed a 6 shot win in the 10th.

The Fitzalan team just could not get into the game with the Parker team winning 22 to 10 and moving on to the next round.

On Rink 4 Darryl McKellar, Mick Tomkins, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly had big win over Alec Bateson, Joe Davies, Jake Brown and Steve Turner.

The Reilly team just did not let the Turner team into the game winning 30 to 7 allowing the Reilly team to move on to the next Round.

The afternoon round on Rink 2 Darryl McKellar, Mick Tomkins, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly came up against Mark Glasheen, Tony Riordan, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame.

This was a close game and in the 10th end the Frame team were in front 10 to 5 by the 13th end the score was 10 all.

In the 18th end the score was 14 all. In the next two ends the Reilly team managed to gain 4 shots to lead 18 to 14.

In the last end the Frame team could only gain a 1 shot win so went down 18 to 15 allowing the Reilly team to progress to the Final on Sunday.

On Rink 3 Shane Hodge, Jock Townsend, Brian Townsend and Warwick Parker played Col Miller, Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went.

The Went team was one shot in front in the 6th end 5 to 4 but then played some consistent bowls to lead 12 to 5 in the 11th end.

The Parker team started to claw their way back but the Went team held their nerve to come out winners 19 to 11 to move to the final on Sunday.

On Sunday the Final of the Men’s Fours was played between Darryl McKellar, Mick Tomkin, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly and Col Miller, Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went.

The game was 4 all in the 6th end and 9 all in the 10th end.

The Reilly team seemed to get stuck on the number 9 all though playing some good bowls.

The Went team won the next 8 ends straight to take the lead 24 to 9, the Reilly team grabbed 4 shots late in the game but the winners on the day were the Went team 25 to 13.

A big thankyou to Liz Byrne for umpiring on the weekend.

There was a Minor Pairs Semi Final played between Mick Simpson, Warrick Parker and Greg Townsend and Jock Townsend.

This was a close game start to finish with Mick and Warwick holding a 3 shot lead in the 13th end and a 2 shot lead in the 18th end.

Greg and Jack gained 4 shots in the last end but went down in the game 23 to 21.

Saturday social bowls we had 24 bowlers. Rink 2 Ethan Lacey, Bob Freeman and John Corcoran had a 17 all draw with George Bradley, Jim Blake, Rob Irving and Gary McPhee.

Rink 3 Mick Valentine and Col Mudie had a solid win over Noel Johnstone and Paul Lewin 21 to 14.

Rink 4 Mick Tonkins and Mark Dwyer won over Daniel Thompson and Phil Barnard 26 to 17.

Rink 5 Mark Glasheen and Col Miller went down to Ian Simpson and Jake Brown 25 to 13.

Rink 6 there was another draw 21 all between Graham Dixon, Aaron Thorn and Tony Riordan and Ash Kirwan, Col Hayward and Steve Turner.

Saturday with everything else going on we still had 16 social bowlers.

Rink 4 Mick Valentine, Col Mudie and Steve Turner had a 4 shot win over Graham Davis, Graham Dixon and Ethan Lacey 18 to 14.

Rink 5 Mal Porter, Noel Johnstone and Col Hayward came out on top of Jo Simpson, Bob Freeman and Arthur Corbett 19 to 16.

Rink 6 Rhona Went and Mick Simpson had an easy win over John Ward and Geoff Freeman.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $180 and the members badge draw on Friday night is now $1900.

Being the last Friday of the month there will be extra meat trays in the raffle so come down to the club.