WOMEN'S BOWLS

Trading table and pizza lunch at ladies bowls on Tuesday. A great way to add flavour to our favourite game.

Thanks to the two Cols for their hard yakka preparing the perfect pan for our activities. Ground Control add the perfect topping every time.

The handicappers divvied-up 18 gals into three games of social triples.

The heat was on as the morning progressed, and some of our offerings became crumbly in their delivery.

On Pan 2 Gwenda Carty/Chris Curteis/Liz Byrne were adding points every second or third end to keep their score simmering, but found it hard to match the sizzle and burn of Michelle McPhee/Marja Iffland/Jan McPhee, with several 4’s and a 6 to quickly cook up a total of 26 to Team Byrne’s 11.

On Pan 5 Janice MacMahon/Fran Dixon/Robyn Morgan began their cook-up versus Kay Craft/Cherl McConnel/Irene Allen.

Each team scored on 9 ends each, equal cooking time, the difference being Team Allen did boost the heat to score three 3’s, which created the difference in score, 17 – 11.

The taste test between Lynn Ryan/Ann Tracy/Lea Orr and Lil Thomson/Annie Smith/Betsy Johnstone was an even affair halfway through cooking time.

We were all melting equally until Team Orr decided to up-size a couple of ends, and indulged in a bonus win, 22 – 12.

Rehydration time with pizza delivery in the air-conditioned comfort of our clubhouse was so well received, no wonder we never want to leave.

Cheesy grins on the dials of Gwenda, Elaine, Lynn, Cherie and Janice accepting slices of the 100’s club pie.

Thanks to the generosity of Chris C, Fran savoured her win in the raffle, a $50 Buttabeef voucher. Topped off her day!

The jackpot was not won by rink 5 and now rises to $140.

The usual trading table shenanigans followed with bonus draws to some customers who shared their good luck. Thankyou. Wine and sweet treats were popular gifts.

Pennants teams have been finalised, practice will no doubt be on the cards. All games to be played over the weekend of April 11 – 12.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 3 March, call the club 6862 1446, between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am. All welcome, newcomers catered for.

March Table Roster: Lynn and Kay.