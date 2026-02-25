Social bowls

On Wednesday there was another enjoyable turn out for our social bowlers with 18 bowlers making it out for a windy afternoon.

Winners were Mick Dunn and Dale Allen with a 19+30 and our runner-up were the triples combination of Blake Strudwick, Paul Townsend and Mick Hackett also with a great win of 19+23.

Marble 11 came out with no winners so jackpots to a solid $239!

With so many bowlers playing Pennants on Saturday we only had a small few being available for social bowls with a pairs game taking the only spare rink and coming up with the win was Phil Barnard and Robbie Hill with a solid 11+10 result over Dale Allen and Gene Rapp.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on messenger or on the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club Facebook group.

Club championships

Major pairs are slowly being knock over with a few though the week as we begin to move into the quarter finals this week – good luck to all and remember we need the major pairs finalised by mid April.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Pennants season for our 4s, 5s and 6s are off and running with a few double header rounds been knocked over on the weekend and with that comes some good results along with some not so great ones but the big winners are our wonderful bowling members giving their best and making our great little club so proud each week.

Grade 4 played Grenfell on Sunday and walked away with a solid 10-0 keeping their season alive.

Grade 5 had a great win over Cowra leaving with a 9-1 win also keeping them in the hunt.

Our Grade 6 had a double header playing Caragabal at home with an awesome result of a 9-1 win but unfortunately the only loss for the weekend came the very next day against Canowindra going down 10-0.

With that the 6s are also still in the run for finals but as it currently sits for all grades this weekend is huge, starting Sunday at home Grade 4 does battle with Forbes and Grade 5 battles PBSC while Grade 6 are away to Cowra. Go Railway!

Coming up

Continuing with our Open Gender Pennants and finalising our Club Champions in the Singles, Pairs and Triples we will start to then roll into our Men’s and Ladies Only Pennants so we have a lot coming up and I for one cannot wait.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about. You won’t be disappointed!