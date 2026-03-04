Marching into autumn we go!

Under very grey skies, ground control’s rollers were squelching the water away as best they could. Thanks forever to our volunteers.

Threatening rain deterred a few of our regular bowlers but 17 girls came to play.

The match of the day was the final of our 2-bowl Pairs, Ann Tracy/Liz Byrne up against sisters Jan McPhee/Kim Evans.

A fitting final it was, with scores close all the way, each team winning an equal number of ends.

Team Evans stamped their intentions at the first end with a 4, followed by a 2.

Team Byrne kept its cool, scoring consistently, including 3’s and 2’s, until the penultimate end, when scores were level on 15 – all. All or nothing now!

Team Byrne succeeded, scoring 2 on the final end.

Congratulations to all of you, a great game, and a friendly game.

Another match, a Triples Semi-Final, transpired on Rink 4.

One minute facing into a blasting northerly, wiping raindrops off the glasses, turn around to chase your hat down the green before you bowl.

Tricky conditions and a close match between Annie Smith/Naomi Hancock/Rhona Went and Lynn Ryan/Merilyn Rodgers/Lea Orr.

Team Orr was leading by just 2 at the half-way mark but lost the advantage after a brilliant 3 against them after skip, Rhona, carried the jack back with her last bowl on the 14th end.

Final score 22 – 17 to Team Went.

A cheery group of girls played to the conditions in a social game on rink 3.

Michelle McPhee/Marja Iffland/Maureen Miller versus Betsy Johnstone/Kay Craft/Irene Allen/Cherie Frame.

The score is superfluous; they were just there for the practice and social meet.

Inside the clubhouse, air conditioning was still appreciated, as the sun came out eventually and humidity soared.

Lucky Rhona, Naomi, Kim and Michelle were grinning after the 100’s club draw.

Rink 4 not lucky enough to draw lucky number 7, probably because Naomi had used up all her luck winning twice in the 100’s draw. Jackpot is now $150!

Championship Fours nominations are well and truly open with four or five teams already in. They close on March 24.

Thanks, Kim, for all the match organisation and computer work you so ably do for us.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 10 March, call the club 6862 1446, between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am. All welcome, newcomers catered for.