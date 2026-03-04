Social bowls

Another great mid week turn out for our social bowlers on Wednesday with 20 bowlers making it out for a warm afternoon.

Winners were Paul Townsend and Steve Torrens with a 16+16 and our runners-up were Pauline Currey and Paul Lewin also with a good win of 15+18.

Well done to you all! Marble 2 came out with no winners so jackpots to a solid $259!

On Saturday with many bowlers playing Pennants the following day it was a chance to get a hit out before a must win for most grades on the Sunday.

With 18 making it out we had Glenn Weeks and Gene Rapp getting the cash and runners up Warren Watson and Mick Dunn colleting second.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest. Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on messenger or in the comments below and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club championships

Major pairs quarter finals will kick into gear this Saturday so results moving through to our final and winners will start being published – good luck to all and remember we need the major pairs finalised by mid April.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Tough weekend for our Pennants season with our 4s getting away with an awesome result to keep their season alive winning against Forbes 9-1.

5s had two rinks just not finishing our way with a draw and a loss to a last end measure but also going down on the big board it was a 9.5 to 0.5 result, good news their season is still alive with only 2.5 points between them and the current leaders.

6s had a tough day on the road when visiting Cowra and unfortunately not being able to manage a point going down 10-0 has seen a massive next two round results to give them any chance of making top of their pool but that was the case for all our grades last week and bowls is a funny game for swings in results.

Good luck to all our grades this week with 4s receiving the bye, 5s off to Molong and 6s off to battle in Caragabal. Go Railway!

Coming up

Continuing with our Open Gender Pennants and finalising our Club Champions in the Singles, Pairs and Triples we will start to then roll into our Men’s and Ladies Only Pennants so we have a lot coming up before and after Easter and I for one cannot wait!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about…You won’t be disappointed!