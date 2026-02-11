A nice change in the weather and some welcome rain; probably not enough to resurrect the town pool’s lilly pilly hedge, but what a difference to the newly renovated main green.

The fast growth kept Ground Control busy on their big machines. Thanks guys.

Nineteen ladies spruced up for social bowls.

The rainforest-like humidity had us sporting all sorts of looks with our wet cool-cloths, dampening our shirts but not our spirits.

On Rink 4, Rhona Went and Janice MacMahon came up against Jan McPhee and Ann Tracy in a social pairs game.

The two leads found the undergrowth a bit heavy and waved the olive branch after eight ends.

Ann and Janice continued on playing singles with Janice’s rainbows plum on the jack more often than not. 23 – 13 to Janice.

On paper, the two triples teams on Rink 2 looked even.

Lyn Green/Fran Dixon/Lynn Ryan vs Gwenda Carty/Irene Allen/Robyn Morgan.

“Yew” wouldn’t believe that a score difference of 26 would occur, but stranger things have transpired!

Team Morgan were not sun-nor humidity-tolerant in the heavy conditions, it seems.

Similarly, on Rink 3, the humidity sapped the energy of everyone.

Annie Smith (recovering from her encounter with “poison ivy”), along with Lil Thomson and Brenda Davies, plucked off winning shots on all but three ends in their game vs Chris Curteis/Elaine Miller/Marja Iffland.

Team Smith, a “poplar” win, 16 – 4.

It was “plane” that the three leftovers would play Scroungers.

Every bowl, step, action sapped our energy, so after just six ends Betsy Johnstone was declared winner, with Lea Orr and Merilyn Rodgers runners-up. Just peachy, Betsy!

Inside the greenhouse, it was much cooler.

Once hydration was underway, smiles widened.

The 100’s club filled the nests of Janice, Brenda, Elaine, Ann and Betsy.

Rink 2 was in the box seat to win the jackpot but failed to draw lucky 7; jackpot is now a healthy $120.

Next Tuesday, come along and enjoy pancakes on Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday) after social bowls.

Trading Table (no particular theme) and pizza lunch for $5 will be held in two weeks, on 24 February.

Good luck to Triples teams playing their Round One matches during the coming week.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 17 February, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 and be ready to play at 10am. All welcome.