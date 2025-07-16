PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

We had the semi final of the Minor Pairs played on Sunday between Jock Townsend and Greg Townsend against Mick Simpson and Warrick Parker.

The Parker team got of to a flying start taking the lead 10 to 3 in the 7th end.

The Townsend team started a fight back to only be down 3 shots in the 13 end but by the 15th end they were down 19 to 10. Over the next three ends the Townsend team gained 7 shots to be down only 19 to 17.

The Parker team won the next two ends then in the last end the Townsend team gained 4 shots but still went down 23 to 21.

The Parker team winning head to the final and take on Jake Brown and Alec Bateson on a date to be advised.

Thursday social bowls only 5 bowlers were strong enough to take on the weather and enjoyed a game of social bowls.

Saturday social bowls we had 24 social bowlers and the final of the women’s fours with a good crowd watching.

Rink 15 Bruce Orr, Bob Freeman and Jake Brown had a one shot win over Ash Kirwan, Col Miller and Mick Simpson.

Rink 16 Col Mudie, Helen Williams and Nathan Reynolds had a narrow win 21 to 17 over Graham Dixon, George Bradley and Gary McPhee.

Rink 17 Therese Glasheen and Geoff Freeman won by two shots over Bruce Williams and Steve Turner 25 to 23.

Rink 19 Geoff Smith and Tony Riordan had a win over Noel Johnstone and Guy Ellery 26 to 20.

Rink 20 Mike Valentine and Col Hayward went down to John Ward and Dave Reilly 22 to 20.

If you would like a game of social bowls we play on Thursday and Saturday afternoons all welcome names into the club between 12pm to 12.30pm for a start at 1pm. Phone 6862 1446.

We are going to have a presentation night on 30 August 2025 so keep the night free.

The clubs Men’s Major Fours are on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The lucky rink for this Thursday is $150 and the Badge Draw for Friday night is $1800 see you at the club.