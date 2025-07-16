PARKES WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Tuesday (15 July) was a day of recognition and celebration of Joan Simpson’s 90th birthday!

We lowly ordinary members were in awe of the 64-year record of Joan’s bowls career, from her accomplishments on the green at home and away in a representative role, to her years of service within the club.

She has witnessed changes in women’s uniforms, rules, black bowls to colour among others during her decades of involvement.

We love you Joanie, we hope we can see you roll up when you hit 100!

Next week is the 22nd. Two-Two Day (or Tu-Tu Day)!

All ladies are asked to wear a tutu over their uniform or mufti clothes, your choice. There will be a fine for those out of dress.

One week later, pavlova day for recent birthdays on the 29th.

To play social bowls next TuTu Tuesday, 22nd, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am–9.30am, play to begin at 10am. All welcome – in a tutu!