PARKES WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Tuesday, 22 July – “two two” – hence our “tutu” day, to be celebrated when we play social bowls on this date!

The club was abuzz early with tulle n tiaras galore, bright colours, laughs and jollity in our dress-up gear! And all without a wine...

Two two games of social bowls were arranged in very blustery conditions!

On Rink 17, skip Brenda D led her team of Lea O/Joan S/Lynn R to a grand plie victory with her classic technique over Cherie F/Lil T/Irene A.

Many complaints of tutu narrow or tutu soft as the wind steered our bowls every which way!

Birthday girl, Irene T, began her set tutu heavy, sending bowls into the ditch, with Ann T/Chris C/Betsy J and Rhona W keeping her company at times on Rink 18.

They were out-performed by Gwenda C/Kay C/Lorraine B and Marja I whose arabesque move was the highlight of the game giving her team the win en pointe!

Once the ensemble moved inside out of that wild wind, it was time for prima ballerina Irene Truber to cut her 80th birthday cake, thanks to Lynn!

Today’s raffle won by Joan S. 100’s club cash for Lorraine, Lil and Lea.

Jackpot not won by rink 18 and rises to $260.

Club fees are now due and may be paid over the bar.

There have been several recent birthdays, so birthday pavlovas shall be served on the 29th for everybody.

The next Trading Table will have an “Australiana” theme on 12 August.

Nominations are open for Club Major Singles and close on 5 August.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 29 July, call the club between 9 to 9.30am, 68621446, arrive by 9.45am as play begins at 10 am.

Visitors and interested newcomers welcome!