RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 20 August saw 18 players for social bowls.

Winners were Dave Ford, Ray Griffith and Ben McNaughton winning 16+9.

Runners-up were Peter Fisher, Ray Jones and Michael Hackett winning 15+2.

Marble 10 came out and the margins were 2, 2 and 9. The jackpot this week is $282.

We had 24 players for social bowls on Saturday, 23 August.

Winners were Mick Furney, George Greenhalgh and Billy Dodd winning 13+9.

Runners-up were John Corcoran, Dave Johnson and Lea Tanks winning 13+2.

Club Championships

Nomination sheets are on the board for the 2025/26 Club Championships.

These will close this weekend so please get your teams sorted or talk to Lewi if you need some assistance.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples Finals were held on the weekend with Phil Barnard, Joey Van Opynen and Benny McNaughton going down narrowly to the eventual winner and Rob Hill, Aaron Thorne and Paul Lewin went down narrowly to Andrew Trotman, Blake Strudwick and Tony Bright, who had a convincing win in the semi final to make the final against a very strong home side from West Dubbo.

All the boys should be very proud of themselves as I know the club is.

The Mid West Region Fours finals draws are out for 30 and 31 August (this weekend) at West Dubbo.

Geoff Leonard, Mick Furney, Craig Cusack and John Chew will represent our club. We wish them the best of luck.

The Mid West Region Pairs nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs.

The town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra and Peak Hill have the Reserve Pairs section.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW event, State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Sundays.

The next round will be held on Sunday, 31 August, starting at 10am.

BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations will be available soon through Bowlslink.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way. Giddy up.

This week at the club

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 30 August at 1pm and the fast paced BPL CUP Qualifier on Sunday, 31 August at 10am.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following. Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social Bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players general use this time as practice. We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

In the club on Friday, 29 August we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1900), joker draw ($1500), the bistro serving up their delicious meals from 6pm and the Parkes Ford and Kia, Daniels Auto Group free monthly mega raffles.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!