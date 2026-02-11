Social bowls

On Wednesday, 4 January, better weather brings the social bowlers out with a return to afternoon bowls, 20 in total coming along.

Winners were the powerhouse combination of Paul Kirwan and Dave Johnson with a huge 19+31 and our runner up of the duo of Greg Fisher and Helen Clark also with a great win of 16 + 30. Marble moves to $203 with no winners this week.

Saturday, 7 February was another great day for bowls with 18 socials coming down for a hit out.

Winners were M.Dunn, G.Rapp and M.Phillips with an impressive 17+37! runners up were A.Trotman, P.Townsend and B.Dodd.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest. Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger or in the comments below and I would be happy to help where I can

Club championships

The Major Singles finals was played on Wednesday, 11 February, which saw Andre Trotman going up against Phil Barnard. Results will be in next week report.

Major pairs are now our focus for completion and have seen a few games getting completed so thank you all. If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Pennant season for our 4s, 5s and 6s will officially kick off this week with plenty of action at the Club on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am.

Saturday we have our 6s vs Cowra and Sunday our 5s do battle against Molong. 4s will be in Forbes Saturday 10am.

Mid-West Region

With what could be our best representation from the club to compete in the Mid-West Regional Team we had 4 Railway Bowlers qualifying and a few also getting a live stream on Bowls NSW on the Friday morning.

To say the club is proud would be an understatement, well done to Blake Strudwick, Andrew Daley, Craig Cusack and in the Ladies Lea Tanks.

Coming up

Beginning with our Open Gender Pennants and finalising our Club Champions in the Singles, Pairs and Triples we will start to roll into our Men’s and Ladies Only Pennants so we have a lot coming up and I for one cannot wait!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about…You won’t be disappointed!