RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 9 July we had 40 players for social bowls.

Winners were Mick Furney, Andrew Trotman and George Greenhalgh winning 18+14.

Runners-up were Gene Rapp, Geoff Leonard and Dave Johnson winning 16+16.

Third place went to Cody Hando, Nev Kirwan and John Chew winning 16+15.

Marble 3 came out and the margins were 2, 2, 5, 6, 14, 15 and 16. The jackpot this week is $154.

Saturday, 12 July we had 30 players for social bowls.

Winners were John Chew, Ray Jones and Aaron Thorne winning 16+ 11.

Runners-up were Phil Barnard, Ray Griffith and Paul Townsend winning 15+19. Third place went to Myra Townsend, Graham Thomson and Waz Watson winning 13+4.

Club Championships

Sheets will go up on the board next week for nominations for the 2025/26 Club Championships.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples finals draws are out for the 23 and 24 August at West Dubbo.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations have closed and the draw should be out shortly.

The Mid West Region Pairs Nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs.

The Town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs) Bowls NSW event.

The State Over 40’s is on 2 and 3 August and we are hosting the qualifying rounds for this too so please come down and watch some quality bowlers fight it out.

We have several teams representing our club. The draw is now available on Bowlslink.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm. The next round will be held on Friday, 18 July at 6pm.

BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations through Bowlslink.

This week we have the BPL Cup Qualifier on Friday, 18 July at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, 19 July at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following. Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players general use this time as practice. We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way. Giddy up.

Trivia

Trivia is on every second Thursday evening from 6pm. Not at our club this week. Single or team entries. Lots of prizes. See the flyer on the board for full details. Game Show Style Interactive Trivia.

In the Club on Friday, 18 July we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1200), joker draw ($3950) and the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!