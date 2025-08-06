PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

The club's Minor Pairs was played on Sunday in fine conditions.

Alec Bateson and Jake Brown took on Mick Simpson and Warwick Parker.

Alec and Jake took control of the game from the start and won the first 4 ends.

Mick and Warwick managed to win 5 shots in the 5th end to be only down 1 shot.

Alec and Jake played some great bowls to win the next 7 ends and take a commanding lead 21 to 5.

The game evened out from this point with both sides winning 4 ends each but Alec and Jake’s lead was too much to over take with the final score Alec and Jake 28 Mick and Warwick 14.

Social bowls on Thursday

Rink 2 Graham Dixon, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend had a solid win over Graham Davis, Mike Valentine and Warren Bevan 24 to 14.

Rink 3 John Ward and Steve Turner had a narrow victory 17 to 15 over Aaron Thorne and Gary McPhee.

Rink 4 Ash Kirwan and John Corcoran won 26 to 9 over Noel Johnstone and Col Mudie.

Rink 5 John Carr and Geoff Freeman went down to Ian Simpson and Jake Brown 11 to 20.

Rink 6 Jim Blake, Bruce Orr and Mark Glasheen had a narrow win over Col Hayward, Geoff Smith and John Wright 23 to 19.

Social bowls on Saturday

Bruce Orr, John Ward and Geoff Freeman won over Lil Thompson, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson 22 to 12.

Rink 2 Rod Ford and Martin Tighe had a victory over Rob Lacey and Ethan Lacey 17 to 12.

Rink 3 Mick Simpson and Gary McPhee had a victory over Geoff Smith and Jo Simpson 23 to 12.

Rink 4 Rob Irving (welcome back Rob) and Guy Ellery had a big win over Therese Glasheen and Liz Byrne 33 to 12.

Rink 5 Noel Johnstone, Mike Valentine and Mark Glasheen had a narrow win over Jim Blake, Brenda Davies and Col Mudie 22 to 18.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $210 and the Friday night badge draw is now $2100 so come on down to the club for a game of bowls or have a Friday night out at the club.