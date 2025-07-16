Our junior squash athletes made their way to Canberra to compete in the Green Shield as part of the Western team.

Over 100 players from Sydney, Canberra, Hunter, South Coast, Southern and North Coast took part in the competition in June which aims to improve development of juniors while still having a serious competition.

Parkes junior squash players joined Cowra, Forbes and Dubbo squash players who made up the Western squad.

Our Parkes players included Henry, Eadie and Artie Kross, Max and Lockie Jones, Lillah and Emmi Smith, Poppy and Elkie Rodgers, Ryan and Jacob Swindle, Riley, Cooper and Lucus Jones, Madison and Baily Wynstra, and Laila Kelly.

The Western Squad was the overall 2025 Green Shield Champion Region with multiple age division wins.

The Western U17 boys team consisting of Lockie, Max, Henry and Riley from Parkes won their age division as well as winning the combined U17 division with the Western Girls U17 players including Madison.

The Western U15 boys won their division with Parkes players Lockie and Max and the U15 combined division with Lillah and Laila a part of the girls U15 western Team.

The U13 boys Western team also won their division with Parkes boys Artie and Jacob.

Poppy was awarded the Karakal Encouragement Award.

Western are now excited to host the Green Shield next year.