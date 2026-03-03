A short notice roster gap meant birthing was unavailable at Forbes hospital for three days over the weekend, with Western NSW Local Health District confirming services returned to normal Tuesday.

A spokesperson said Western NSW Local Health District apologised for the disruption.

"We acknowledge how disruptive and stressful it can be for women when their planned location of birth changes due to workforce challenges," the spokesperson said.

Birthing services returned to full capacity on Tuesday, 3 March, after disruption from 12.01am Saturday, 28 February.

"Two pregnant women were safely provided care at alternative facilities during the disruption, following clinical assessment by the dedicated team at Forbes Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"All pregnant women who may have been impacted by this disruption were contacted in advance and provided alternative birthing arrangements to ensure they were informed and prepared."

The Health District said any pregnant women presenting to Forbes Hospital during this time would have been clinically assessed and supported on site and transferred to the most appropriate alternative facility.

If required, the District would facilitate any transfers.

They reiterated that all other services continued as normal.

"There was no impact to other services at Forbes Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"All other antenatal and postnatal services continued undisrupted across Lachlan Health Service, at both Parkes and Forbes hospitals.