A family is in mourning after a toddler was found unresponsive in her home in Parkes, which police are not treating as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to an address in Currajong Street at 9am last Thursday following reports a two-year-old girl was not responsive.

The child was declared deceased by paramedics at the scene.

Parkes Police Officer in Charge Inspector Adrian Matthews said police found nothing suspicious at the scene.

As per coronial proceedings the child was conveyed with her parents to hospital where further investigations occurred.

Inspector Matthews said an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

"There is nothing police have found at this stage that would suggest the death is suspicious, this is simply a tragedy for this family and the community," he said.

"Any other reports that suggest otherwise are false and should be ignored."

The family is requesting privacy during this devastating time.