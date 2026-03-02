Transport for NSW is upping its camera surveillance operations with its 10 transportable Mobile Phone and Seatbelt Detection Cameras now with bi-directional coverage on single lane roads.

The change took effect from 1 March.

Until now they only checked up to two lanes of traffic travelling in one direction.

Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said there will be no new cameras operating on the network.

“Extending the existing units’ capability will help meet the increase in the number of registered vehicles on the roads since the program started in 2019,” he said.

“When we switched on mobile phone detection cameras almost seven years ago, the target was to be able to check each registered vehicle in NSW an average of at least 20 times a year.

“Since then, the number of registered vehicles in NSW has jumped almost 12 per cent, from 6.7 million to 7.5 million.

“At the same time, the mobile phone camera program has made a significant impact in the road safety space, with seatbelt offences added in 2024."

Mr Murray said one in just under every 1300 vehicles checked by these cameras in 2025 had someone breaking seatbelt laws, while around one in every 1200 were caught using their mobile phone illegally.

"Compared to as many as one in every 400 cars when we first started camera enforcement of mobile phone offences," he said.

“We know lives have been saved as people change their behaviours in response to awareness and education with seatbelt use and distractions through phone use featuring as key contributors to the road toll.

“We need to ensure our program continues to check the appropriate number of vehicles, and we use our technology to its full effect.”

It is expected the expansion program roll-out could take up to six months, with no changes to fixed mobile phone and seatbelt cameras.

“As is the case with all camera infringements, all fines go towards funding more road safety programs,” Mr Murray said.

It is estimated that, on average, 15 per cent of all road deaths in NSW are a result of not wearing seat belts.

When the NSW government introduced the seatbelt capability of the cameras in 2024 Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said that despite five decades of enforcement and public awareness campaigns, on average more than 10,000 people a year are still fined by the NSW Police for not wearing a seatbelt.

“This has to change and we hope camera enforcement can be the catalyst,” she said.

"Driving in the country brings with it different challenges to city driving - longer distances are often covered on higher speed roads and we know that although country residents make up about a third of the NSW population they sadly make up around two thirds of deaths on NSW roads.”

The technology behind the cameras is Artificial Intelligence (AI) using multiple cameras and infrared flash to take images of vehicles passing them.

Images that are thought to contain a driver not wearing a seatbelt or illegally using a mobile phone are then reviewed by an authorised person.

Drivers caught without a seatbelt are fined $423 and lose three demerit points and the penalty goes up for every passenger detected unbelted, or incorrectly belted.

It is also a $423 offence to be seen using a mobile phone, even if it is sitting on your lap.