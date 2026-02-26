Parkes Rotary Club together with sponsorship from Parkes Shire Council and the Parkes Services Club is inviting residents who were born outside Australia to an International Night on Friday, 13 March.

This will be a fun night with fellowship and friendship, as we celebrate Harmony Day.

"It doesn’t matter if you have lived in Australia for decades, we would love to see you, and of course if you have relatives or spouses or friends born here, they will be welcome too," said Graeme Hunter from Parkes Rotary.

The night kicks-off at 6.30pm in the Services Club auditorium, and dinner will cost just $10, with the balance sponsored by council and Services Club.

Rotary is the world’s oldest service organisation with districts and branches in hundreds of countries.

As world peace is one of Rotary’s Global Projects a night such as this is Parkes Rotary’s way of helping to promote that goal.

"This is a night for strangers to connect. To make friends. To maybe learn a bit more about this community," Graeme said.

"If you have a talent, hidden or not, singing, dancing or play a musical instrument, don’t be shy. You will have an opportunity to share the fun."

All you need to do is to call or email Graeme Hunter to book, and pay at the door on the night.

It is essential Rotary has bookings by 8 March to ensure the catering is adequate.