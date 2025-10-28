Parkes Shire Library is holding its first-ever Living Library - where you can ‘borrow’ a person and listen to their story.

It will take place on Saturday, 15 November.

An idea that has spread from Denmark across the world, at a Living Library ‘readers’ select and ‘borrow’ a ‘book’ for 20 minutes, listening to their story and engaging them in a friendly conversation.

The concept is to promote connections across our community and celebrate the different cultures and experiences that create the tapestry of our shire.

The first collection of ‘books’ is of four people who have lived in Parkes for a long time, and have fascinating stories to share. After attending an information session on 3 October, Heather and Rex Veal, Philippa O’Donnell and Cliff Cowell came to an editing workshop where they polished their story titles and introductions, practised telling the best aspects of their stories in 20 minutes and provided images to enhance them.

Their titles are 'The Barber's Boy and the Air Raid Shelters' (Cliff Cowell), 'From Family Farm to Tourism' (Philippa O’Donnell), 'Tale of a Shirt' (Heather Veal) and 'Horse Beats Horsepower' (Rex Veal).

"We also have a volunteer, Jeanette Davis who can support ‘books’ prepare for their event," said Parkes Library and Cultural Centre team leader Tracy Dawson.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ms Dawson said the library will host a Living Library event once per term.

You can apply to be a ‘book’ or to help with supporting one.

"We welcome anyone who has a story - and let’s face it, who doesn’t," she said.

"Maybe you’ve just arrived in Parkes and are far from home. Maybe you’ve been through a life-changing experience or witnessed an incredible event.

"Perhaps you’ve travelled somewhere exotic, or been part of an amazing event. Maybe things have been really tough, or you’ve survived a dangerous situation.

"Maybe you’re a FIFO worker at the mine or the solar farm."

The Living Library project is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the NSW Social Cohesion Grants for Local Government.

Each ‘book’ will be available for two sessions at the library, with a refreshment break in between.

Bookings are essential and can be made through Humanitix by searching Parkes – Living Library or scanning the QR code. Contact the library for more information 6861 2309.