Despite celebrating her 100th birthday on 28 January, Ida McIntyre says she still doesn’t feel 100.

Born in 1926 at Nurse Porter’s Private Hospital, 'The Hermitage', Ida has been a lifelong resident of the Parkes Shire.

Ida is the fifth of seven children born to Stewart and Katie (nee Sense) Barber, who grew up on their mixed farming property, 'Pine Grove', at Coobang.

Her siblings were Dolph, Anne (Nind), Lillian (McMaster), Edna (Bell), Ralph and Bill.

Ida aged 2 with her younger brother Ralph.

Ida’s childhood was spent among the large Barber and Sense families, surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles in what she describes as a happy upbringing.

Family gatherings remain some of her strongest memories, particularly Christmas.

“We used to have huge Christmases on the side veranda,” Ida recalled.

“My uncles were big men with big voices. They used to sing the Christmas Grace and you could hear it rolling down into the valley. It was beautiful. It should have been recorded.”

One of Ida’s earliest memories date back to the beginning of the Great Depression in 1929 when she was just three years old.

Ida recalls sitting in the back of the family car while her father went into the bank.

“He came out and said there was no money, the bank had closed.

“But he told mum we had sheep in the paddock and vegetables in the garden and we would be alright.”

Ida and Don on their wedding day with Ida's parents, Stewart and Katie Barber.

Ida attended Coobang Public School before continuing her education at Parkes High School where she was elected school captain in 1943.

Sport was also an important part of Ida’s childhood, excelling in athletics, particularly hurdles, qualifying for state championships.

After leaving school, Ida commenced work with the Department of Main Roads.

During World War II, as many men enlisted, Ida took on increasingly technical responsibilities well beyond what women were typically expected to do at that time.

From her office she vividly remembers hearing the celebrations along Clarinda Street when peace was declared.

“You could hear it all happening in the main street, everyone was celebrating,” she said.

Ida and Don McIntyre on their wedding day 18 January 1951.

In January 1951, Ida married Don McIntyre at St George’s Anglican Church in Parkes.

Ida and Don shared an extraordinary 74 years of marriage before Don sadly passed away in February 2025.

Ida’s grandson Andrew McIntyre said their partnership was something special.

“They were a great team in life, in business and in farming,” Andrew said.

“They were a force to be reckoned with.”

Ida and Don on their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021.

Together Ida and Don purchased 'Silent Dale' at Gunningbland where they operated a mixed farm while raising their three children Robert, Lyndall (Bowen) and Kaye.

Sport remained a constant in Ida’s life, playing tennis at Gunningbland and Bogan Gate, and becoming a keen golfer playing regularly at Bogan Gate Golf Club well into her 90s and almost making it to Paris.

“She only stopped playing golf at 92 or 93,” Andrew said.

“And that was only so she could care for papa.”

“I loved the sport,” Ida said.

“I loved the company, getting out on a lovely day in the fresh air and sunshine.”

Alongside farming, Ida and Don also enjoyed travelling widely across Australia and overseas.

Family has always been central to Ida’s life saying it is her proudest achievement.

Today, Ida is a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren.

Ida and Don with their children Kaye McIntyre, Robert McIntyre and Lyndall Bowen.

“She’ll tell you she’s most proud of being a mother and a wife,” Andrew said.

“But she’s also been a grandmother, a great-grandmother, carer and a mentor. The way she cared for my grandfather in her late 90s was incredible.

“She is one of the most impressive people I know.”

Ida and Don with Robert and Marion McIntyre in 1975.

Throughout her 100 years, Ida has been a tireless contributor to her community.

She has been involved with Bogan Gate CWA (Life Member), Bogan Gate Golf Club (Life Member), Gunningbland and Bogan Gate Tennis Clubs, the Bogan Gate Arts and Crafts Shop, Anglicare, St Luke’s Anglican Church, Parkes Quota Club and the P and C Associations of both Gunningbland Public School and Parkes High School.

“She’s always been someone who puts her hand up whether it was church, sport, school or community groups, she just gets involved,” Andrew added.

As she celebrated her 100th birthday Ida said, “It’s been a very ordinary life, but a very good one.”

For her birthday, Ida travelled to Katoomba for a holiday at the historic Carrington Hotel and later held another celebration in Parkes with her family and friends, reflecting on her 100 years filled with faith, family, farming and community.