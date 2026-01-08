Festival-goers at this year's Parkes Elvis Festival have the chance to take home a one of a kind souvenir thanks to local artist Grace Bligh.

Twelve-year-old Grace is spending the festival turning moments into memories with her pencil, paper and watercolours.

Grace is offering on the spot portraits, taking a quick photo of people in their Elvis-inspired outfits before transforming it into a hand-drawn keepsake.

"I wanted to do this so I can spread a little bit more joy," Grace said.

"I want to give something customised back and also raise money for CanAssist with the tips."

Drawing is something Grace has always loved doing and said it brings her a sense of fulfilment.

"I've pretty much always been drawing, it's very calming and very satisfying."

All tips Grace receives for her drawings will go directly to our Parkes CanAssist branch, a cause that is close to Grace.

"I've had a lot of people in my life who've been affected by cancer so I want to help people who have cancer."

She said choosing CanAssist as the place she was going to donate to was an easy decision.

"I love their shop and I love what they're doing and I just want to give a bit back to them," Grace said.

Grace plans to be drawing throughout the rest of the festival.

You can catch her around Festival Boulevard on Saturday and possibly Sunday.

When it comes to what she loves drawing the most, she can't go past the classic outfits that appear at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

"I love the old-fashioned dresses that people wear. Those are my favourite to draw."

If you have worked on you're Elvis outfit all year or you have dressed up and a photo isn't enough to capture the sequins and colour be sure to stop by and get Grace to draw you a one of a kind keepsake at this year's festival and support a worthy cause.