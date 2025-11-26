It could be rated among the greatest love stories told.

That is, Bob and Anne Steel’s love affair with Elvis, the Parkes Elvis Festival they founded and music of a bygone era.

You can see it in their presence when they’re supporting any occasion related to the festival and you can hear it in their voices when they speak of it.

And on Monday, something truly special took place.

For the first time in the festival’s 33-year history, the couple - alongside festival director Brendan Shipley and their daughter Tiffany Steel - had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Priscilla Presley ahead of her State Theatre show in Sydney on Tuesday evening.

For Anne and Tiffany this wasn't their first encounter with Priscilla.

"We got to meet her in Bendigo when the Elvis Presley: Direct from Graceland Exhibition was on in 2022 but Bob went searching for Elvis' motorbike and we couldn't get hold of him so he missed out on meeting her then," Anne said.

"When Tiffany and I chatted to her she was very thankful for us keeping the memory of Elvis alive by the festival."

Bob and Anne were most looking forward to being able to personally talk to Priscilla.

"It's good that she would do that, we wouldn't have expected it."

On Priscilla's book tour she will be promoting the Parkes Elvis Festival, showing trailers in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

As festival director Brendan said at the event’s 2026 launch in September, Bob and Anne’s restaurant Gracelands - the home of the Elvis Festival - lit the spark.

“Our little slice of Memphis,” Brendan said.

That spark shone brightly in Bob at the launch.

He almost stole the show as he entertainingly and endearingly reminisced about past Elvis Wall of Fame inductees and all the incredible talent they've been honoured to host.

As Bob and Anne stood before the crowd that gathered for the launch, he wore his original Elvis Revival Incorporated (ERI) shirt - the volunteers who kick-started it all - and Anne, her more modern festival shirt.

You can’t help but fall in love with their passion for this festival.

Its evolution there in the very fabric, literally, beginning as a simple, community event and growing into a world renowned festival.

And Bob thanked Parkes Shire Council for that.

“Since Parkes Shire Council took it over from ERI they’ve done a fantastic job,” he said.

“Just look at the park, it’s a showpiece.

“You don’t see a scrap of paper throughout the festival and after the festival is over, you wouldn’t even know it was on.

“What a fantastic staff we have and we appreciate it.”