Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Parkes Elvis Festival and without them the festival wouldn't be the same or may not even exist.

Each year volunteers travel from far and wide to lend a hand during the action packed five-day festival.

Whether they are from Queensland, Melbourne, Canberra or right here in Parkes, each volunteer returns year after year to support the festival they love.

From helping visitors to keeping events running smoothly, their dedication ensures the festival has as less hiccups as possible.

Long time volunteer Kenny McGrath said the commitment shown by volunteers is what makes the festival so special.

"That's what it's all about," Kenny said.

He also praised long time volunteer sponsor Central West Credit Union, who sponsor the volunteers' shirts and hats each year.

"They have been sponsoring the volunteers for a long time and they are good sponsors.

"We're over the moon about their sponsorship year after year," Kenny added.

If you need directions to venues over the next few days of the Parkes Elvis Festival or just want to say g'day look out for the volunteers in bright red shirts.