As the heats of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist (UETA) Contest get underway today at the Parkes Elvis Festival, one performer will stand out from the crowd.

Maria Phillips or better known as Platinum Elvis on stage, will be the only female Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) competing in the contest this year.

Dressed in rhinestones and channelling the unmistakable spirit of the King, Maria has earned her place among the top 21 ETAs in one of the festival’s most contested events.

“It’s a hard competition and I’m a female. Whatever happens, I’m proud of that,” Maria said.

On the eve of the heats, Maria’s journey to the stage was anything but smooth.

What was meant to be a quiet day of preparation quickly turned into a test of resilience after she volunteered to help deliver Meals on Wheels around Parkes, only for the car to break down, leaving her rushed and flustered before her time on the Cooke Park main stage that afternoon.

“Sometimes this is life testing your resilience,” she said.

“If anything goes wrong tomorrow, I’ll be prepared.”

Rather than rattling her confidence, the experience reinforced what Maria believe the Elvis spirit is all about – generosity, kindness and community.

Dressed in full Elvis attire, she was the only performing ETA to take part in the Meals on Wheels run, delivering meals, scarves and smiles to locals unable to attend the festival themselves.

“If that was my grandmother or my stepdad, I’d want someone to that for them.

“It was so rewarding, bringing the Elvis Festival to people who can’t come to it.”

That sense of community is one of the reasons Maria keeps returning to Parkes.

Platinum Elvis has been a big hit with festival goers. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock

A festival regular for a couple of years, this is her first official year being an ETA and performing.

Though she did unofficially perform on the train last year which has been a highlight for her over her years at the festival.

“I love Parkes, I love the people, the atmosphere, everything,” she said.

“If this festival was more than a few days, I’d live here. I honestly can’t imagine another Elvis Festival as cool as this one.”

Maria’s connection to Elvis began early in her life.

She grew up watching Elvis movies with her grandmother, and was a child impersonator from the age of three performing for family, friends and clubs and continued singing her whole life.

While Maria has sung Elvis she said it is a completely different world when you’re tributing.

“There’s a difference between singing Elvis songs and becoming an Elvis tribute act.

“Coming to Parkes every year I’d look at that stage and think, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ So I went for it.”

Platinum Elvis (third from the left) with Elvi and festival goers. She has loved getting amongst the community during the Parkes Elvis Festival. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

Rather than trying to replicate Elvis exactly, Maria says she focuses on channelling his spirit.

“I’m not trying to be Elvis,” she said.

“I’m channelling his vibe, the humour, the humility, the kindness. Elvis never had a bad hair day, a bad voice day or a bad fashion day. He just had style.”

As the only women in the contest, Maria encourages others females to jump into the world of ETAs if they are thinking about it.

“Go for it. Elvis would love men and women channelling him and why not.

“There are more and more women ETAs and most of the women, like me, they’ve loved Elvis from an early age and they’ve decided to put their spin on it and their twist.

“Jumpsuits are unisex after all,” Maria added.

With nerves, excitement and a supportive Elvis family behind her, Maria is taking today as it comes.

“I’d love to get through to Saturday (UETA finals), but we’ll see how tomorrow goes. I’ll just do my best and enjoy it.”

Whatever the result we know Maria has already left her mark on the Parkes Elvis Festival as everyone who has already had the privilege to meet Maria or see her on stage know that she has the kindness, energy, and charisma of the King of Rock and Roll.