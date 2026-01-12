Everyone has come to know and love the Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) who make the annual pilgrimage to the Parkes Elvis Festival but for many performers, the journey begins much earlier.

Backstage at the Junior Tribute to Elvis competition, the Parkes Champion Post caught up with some of the festival’s youngest performers who are continuing to keep the King’s legacy alive.

This year’s Junior Tribute to Elvis winner was local talent Harrison Rowbotham who has now took out the competition three years in a row.

Parkes girl Elizabeth Toomey was named first runner-up and Jay Berthet of Newcastle walked away with second runner-up honours.

2026 Miss Priscilla Luana Bugeja with this year's junior tribute to Elvis winners. Second runner up Jay Berthet, winner Harrison Rowbotham and first runner up Elizabeth Toomey. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Among those taking to the stage were brothers Octavius (8) and Memphis (10) Napoli from Geelong Victoria who were attending their fourth Parkes Elvis Festival.

Taught to sing by their father, both boys say Elvis has always been their music of choice.

For the junior tribute competition Octavius performed That’s All Right, saying he loves Elvis’ songs and his iconic moves.

“I’ve always sung Elvis. It’s important young people still sing Elvis so they can learn,” Octavius said.

Memphis chose Can’t Help Falling in Love which is also his favourite Elvis song.

“We love him (Elvis) so much,” Memphis said.

Both boys said seeing the tribute artists around Parkes inspires them and it is one of the many reasons why they love Parkes.

The brothers hope to become ETAs themselves one day.

Memphis and Octavius Napoli from Gelong Victoria hope to become Elvis Tribute Artists one day. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Ten-year-old Jay Berthet from Newcastle attended his fifth Parkes Elvis Festival.

Jay has been singing for four years and has quickly became a fan favourite busking on the street as ‘Jay Elvis’.

Jay said his love for Elvis began as a way to honour his grandfather who was a big fan of the King of Rock n Roll.

“I wanted to keep Elvis’ legacy alive”, Jay said.

Jay loves busking at the festival as it builds his confidence and gets his name out there.

“I want to start getting more gigs because my dream is to become an ETA one day.”

Jay believes Elvis’ music should live on “so everybody can enjoy Elvis’ music forever and ever.”

Jay Berthet (10) from Newcastle was second runner-up in the junior tribute to Elvis competition. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Fourteen-year-old Harrison Rowbotham from Parkes is already a familiar face at the festival.

He has won the junior busking category in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and was crowned Junior Tribute to Elvis winner in both 2025 and 2026.

This year for the Junior Tribute to Elvis competition he performed In The Ghetto.

Harry said his love of performing and singing started early.

“I was always dancing around the house and loving music,” Harrison said.

Singing lessons followed along with involvement in the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society which has helped Harrison build his confidence and stage presence.

Busking during the festival for Harrison is about more than winning.

“It’s good to see people smiling and enjoying themselves. And you get money doing it so you can’t go wrong,” Harry laughed.

Parkes teenager Harry “Elvis” Rowbotham busking on Festival Boulevard who was right into the festival spirit. Harry, who is involved with the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, is not only the junior busker winner in 2024, 2025 and 2026 but is also last year’s and this year's junior tribute winner. PHOTO: Christine Little

While Harrison has a deep respect for Elvis and his music, his future goals extend beyond tribute performances.

Harrison is a member of a local band, Spicy Mercury and he dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter and writing his own musical path.

“It was such a great period of music, you can’t not appreciate the King of Rock and Roll, and it’s great that younger generations get to experience that," Harry added.