Among all the hip-swivelling, rhinestones, jumpsuits and poodle skirts and among all of the colour and fun of an estimated 25,000 fans the Parkes Elvis Festival attracts every year, there are three sisters.

Aged in their 80s.

But there's something that sets these ladies apart from most of these festival diehards.

They're part of a disappearing generation who were around when Elvis skyrocketed to international stardom.

By the end of 1956, Elvis was a global superstar, fundamentally changing music and popular culture with his unique sound, moves and charismatic performances.

These sisters were 16, 18 and 19.

Though in Australia, they still witnessed the hysteria of Elvis Presley firsthand.

"We used to laugh at him, at the way he moved," the sisters said.

"Now we love his gospel music and ballads," they laughed.

Born in 1937 - turning 89 in August - is Gail Pickles from Kiama; 87-year-old Dawn Dunning is from Wallsend and 85-year-old Ailsa Grant is from West Wallsend, both in Newcastle.

Gail, Ailsa and Dawning off to kick-up their heels at this year's Parkes Elvis Festival.

They all enjoyed Elvis' music and have been coming to the Parkes Elvis Festival for six years, missing a few in between.

Their memories of living in the early Elvis era still fresh in their minds.

His first album was released in March 1956.

"That was the first impact," Ailsa said.

"Him jerking on stage, we used to kill ourselves laughing," Dawn said.

"When we were at the pictures watching Elvis (on screen) you couldn't hear a sound over all the screaming," Ailsa said.

"You never heard anything like it.

"It was amazing, you don't forget it."

Ailsa also remembers a friend of hers, who was brought up with classical music, loved Elvis' rock 'n' roll.

"My friend's mum was outraged... I'll never forget it," she said.

"You think back on how people thought about him."

He shocked the community she said.

"When you're young you accept it, it was the in-thing," Gail added.

Though they never thought they'd find themselves attending an Elvis Festival all these years later.

Not even a stroke and heart attack could keep Gail away, which she experienced two years ago.

"I'm very lucky," she said.

Ailsa said it all began with Dawn saying 'we've got to go to that Elvis Festival'.

"And that went on for years and years," she said.

"But life goes on - you have kids, then grandkids."

Now they try not to be anywhere else - not just because of the fun, the music and the atmosphere but because it brings them together.

"It's an opportunity for us to get together, with us living in different areas," Gail said.

"We still argue mind you.

"But it gave us something to do together."

Like most diehard Elvis Festival fans, the sisters aim to wear a different outfit each day of the festival. Like most diehard Elvis Festival fans, the sisters aim to wear a different outfit each day of the festival. Home hostess Jen Harris greeted sisters Dawn Dunning, Ailsa Grant and Gail Pickles after arriving on the Elvis Express for their sixth Parkes Elvis Festival. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

"It's the bonding," Ailsa added as a reason whey they love the festival so much.

"It's a temporary community where everyone is sharing and appreciating Elvis and his music.

"People who otherwise would never be seen together, instead are screaming Viva Las Vegas with their arms in the air."

The sisters signed up to the festival's Home Hosting program during the days when Helen Westcott was first organising it, connecting with Jen Harris and her family, who they've been staying with ever since.

And they catch the Elvis Express every year.

Jen is permitted to drive right up to the station to collect her passengers.

"We're so well looked after... We've very grateful," Ailsa said.

And this year they had an unforgettable experience on the train.

"It was quieter last year, but this time we didn't have time to look out the window we were so active," Ailsa said.

"It was a screaming mess!

"Paul Fenech (ETA) really generated the energy as we were coming into Parkes."

"We seemed to have it all, it didn't stop," Dawn added.

Every year they try to have a new outfit for each day, keeping with the theme as much as possible.

Gail used to make the outfits but stopped after her stroke and heart attack - now they reuse their old outfits which works just as well.

Hostess Jen takes them to where they need or want to go over the festival.

"I love having them," she said.

"They go all day, they leave at 9am and wouldn't be back until 11pm.

"They do that every day of the festival, I don't know where they get their energy from!"

"Bingo Elvis, that would be our first thing we do," Ailsa added.

"It's amazing how you fill in the time," Gail said.

"You could just sit at the Parkes Leagues Club and have the music come to you," Dawn said.

"Or Cooke Park," Ailsa chimed-in.