Country communities are being urged to have their say on a proposal to cut the default speed limit on unsigned roads.

Default speed limits for roads outside built up areas could be reduced to between 70km and 90km an hour under the proposal, which seeks to reduce our nation's tragic road toll.

"Reducing the number of people killed and injured on Australia's roads is a priority for all governments," the introduction on the government's website says.

"In 2024, 1294 people were killed on our roads, with more than 30,000 people seriously injured as a result of road crashes.

"Speed is a major factor in serious and fatal traffic crashes."

Default speed limits apply to roads that do not have sign-posted speed limits.

At present, the default is 100km/hr on roads outside of built-up areas, the Australian Road Rules do not specify a default speed limit for unsealed roads.

The proposed change would give states and territories the opportunity to reduce default speed limits as appropriate.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey says rural residents deserve safe and reliable roads but cutting the speed limit isn't the answer.

He's described the proposal as an insult to both the people of the Parkes electorate and the hard-working councils that serve them - and is calling for the government to commit to funding road repairs rather than cutting speed limits.

"Already, regional Australians face the challenges of distance that impacts on their health and their livelihoods," he said.

"The 20 councils across the electorate already struggling with limited rates bases and skyrocketing costs have also all suffered some form of natural disaster in the past three to four years, with the exception of Broken Hill.

"They have all had to apply for funding to fix their roads through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

"The amount of necessary funding that has been knocked back is staggering at about $150 million.

"Councils cannot meet these enormous costs, and they should not be expected to."

Mr Chaffey is urging transport operators, small businesses, farmers and councils to make a submissions about how their communities would be impacted by speed limit reductions on rural, regional and remote Australian roads.

To make a submission, visit https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say/regulatory-impact-analysis-reduce-open-road-default-speed-limit

The deadline for submissions is Monday, 10 November.