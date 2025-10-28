Parkes Shire Council has lodged a formal submission to the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Energy from Waste (EfW).

It's calling for immediate referral of the proposed Parkes EfW facility to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC), an updated scientific review, and stronger government engagement.

Councillors unanimously approved the final draft of the submission, a 41-page document containing 34 recommendations, at last week's ordinary monthly council meeting.

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the proposed facility in Parkes represents a critical moment for the region - one, he added, that demands immediate and decisive leadership from all levels of government.

Among the 34 recommendations outlined in council’s submission is the immediate referral of the proposal to the IPC to ensure an independent and transparent assessment process, one that is separate from the NSW Government.

Council has also formally requested an urgent update of the Chief Scientist and Engineers Report on EfW from 2020, which is now two years overdue, particularly on emission standards.

Council believes this review must specifically assess the safety of the proposed facility near sensitive receptors such as schools and agricultural land.

"These actions are not contingent on the outcome of the parliamentary inquiry, they are necessary now to restore public confidence, address legitimate community fears, and ensure that regional wellbeing is prioritised in every stage of the planning process," Cr Westcott said.

"Council remains disappointed the NSW Government has not taken a more active leadership role in engaging with the Parkes community or addressing the concerns raised.

"Stronger government involvement is essential to rebuild trust and ensure that regional voices are respected in decisions of this scale."

Council has requested that a public hearing of the parliamentary inquiry be held in Parkes to ensure local voices are heard directly.

“This is about our future. Our community deserves clarity, respect and a seat at the table,” the mayor said.

Council would also like to see the immediate establishment of a whole-of-government taskforce to lead community engagement and oversight, and for the Secretary’s Environmental Assessment Requirements to explicitly incorporate key matters raised in council’s submission, such as agricultural risk, cumulative impacts, community engagement protocols, and binding benefit agreements.

"Whether the project proceeds may ultimately be beyond the control of council or the community, as we have seen with other major developments such as wind turbines, solar farms and mining developments," Cr Westcott said.

"If EfW technology is safe then the NSW Government must demonstrate that safety transparently and scientifically. If it is not safe, it must be prohibited.

"In the absence of clarity, Council has taken a principled and proactive stance, preparing for all outcomes, protecting our community, and ensuring that if the project does proceed, it does so under the highest standards of safety, integrity and fairness."

Cr Westcott reiterated that their submission is not an endorsement of the project, but a precautionary framework designed to uphold transparency, safety and community benefit.

He acknowledged the strong and vocal opposition within the community and said council shares many of the concerns raised.

“This proposal has generated significant anxiety across our region," the mayor said.

"Council has heard the community loud and clear. We should not be passive hosts in the state’s waste strategy - we are partners, and we expect to be treated as such.

"Our submission attempts to make that clear.

“Council would not be acting responsibly if it failed to prepare for the possibility that this project proceeds.

“Our submission reflects both the community’s concerns and the need to ensure safeguards, transparency, and benefits are in place should the development move forward.”

Cr Westcott said council has made its position on independent oversight "unequivocally clear", that if the Parkes EfW proposal is not referred to the IPC prior to public exhibition, council will lodge a formal objection.

"Such an objection, as council understands, triggers a mandatory legislative referral to the IPC, reinforcing the importance of transparency and impartiality in the assessment process," he said.

There are two days left to make a submission to the parliament inquiry, the closing date being Friday, 31 October.