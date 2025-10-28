CATTLE SALE

Monday, 27 October

Yarding 1825 (up 241)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1825 head.

Quality was very mixed with a large percentage of secondary cattle penned and less weight yarded than previous weeks.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a mostly firm to dearer market but one where prices fluctuated with quality and breed.

Yearling steers to feed were 2c to 6c dearer with prices ranging from 380 to 499c/kg.

Finished types to processors sold from 440c to 483c/kg.

Yearling heifers to feed sold from 369c to 460c/kg with quality having an effect on price.

Those to processors received from 373c to 469c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 395c to 483c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged from 350 to 420c/kg.

Cows lifted 10c to 12c with heavy 2 score from 356c to 380c and 3 score 372 to 401c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 384c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 28 October

Yarding 31,850 (down 7550)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 31,850 head.

There was 21,750 lambs penned and quality continues to be very mixed with a large percentage of secondary lambs penned along with the better finished types.

The usual buyers were present and competing along with restockers in a firm to dearer market.

There was 8050 new season lambs offered and prices were firm to a couple dearer for the quality available.

Light lambs to restockers sold from $185 to $241/head. Trade weights ranged in price from $236 to $287 with the few heavy ones selling from $290 to $316/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1060 to 1150c/kg. Old lambs followed a similar dearer trend with trade weights selling from $230 to $285/head.

Heavyweights sold from $281 to $320 with extra heavies receiving $309 to $379/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1039 to 1170c/kg. The best heavy hoggets reached $275/head.

There was 10,100 mutton yarded and quality was fair.

Prices jumped $10 to $15/head. Merino ewes sold from $173 to $289/head.

Crossbreds received from $155 to $290 with Dorper ewes reaching $260/head. Merino wethers ranged in price from $171 to $280/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY