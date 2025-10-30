The doors to a new-look Commercial Hotel in Parkes are back open.

It's been a long-time coming for its loyal patrons who've been waiting more than two years for this moment.

At 10am on Thursday the beloved pub on the corner of Clarinda and Browne streets - which inside has undergone a complete transformation - welcomed its first customers.

Among those were George Heath and Wally Biles, the first to buy a beer to celebrate its reopening.

Both are retired police officers who made the Commercial their favourite watering hole for seven and 10 years respectively prior to it shutting for major renovations in 2023.

"It was like an old friend who went missing, we've missed it," George said.

"We used to drink at the Star Hotel but when that shut we came here."

Wally said the Commercial used to be the pub where police officers gathered for a drink in the past.

For years the community has watched the building transform into a more modern premises, eager to see its new look inside.

On Thursday the public had the opportunity to see it.

What was once an aging pub that was closed-in, dark and snug for customers has been replaced with a modern, brighter open floorplan, a bigger bar and new furniture.

Some of its famous memorabilia still adorns its walls and its historic fireplaces are still in place.

But its bottom floor has been risen to the same level as the Browne Street main entry, its old doors and windows knocked out, the toilet facilities moved and the beer garden renovated.

The old stairs inside have been removed but will be replaced in the near future and an elevator installed.

No room has gone untouched with the upstairs accommodation now featuring ensuites - these are still under renovation.

And the bistro, while still closed at the moment, will open to diners on Monday.

"It's very tasteful and modern," George said.

Wally added he liked the new street view with the bigger windows opening out onto Clarinda Street.

"Like the Globe Hotel in Forbes, it had an atmosphere," George reminisced of the Commercial.

"The history is still here, that's what stays," Wally added.

Paul Davis is the new licensee who moved from Orange to Parkes to run the business.

Jed Ramsay is the new manager and has been looking forward to Thursday's reopening and the future ahead.

"I wasn't sure if there'd be anyone here at 10am," he laughed.