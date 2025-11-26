After 60 years of community advocacy, the Parkes Bypass is now officially complete.

This project is one of the Central West's largest transport projects that not only reshapes the Newell Highway but also redefines life in Parkes, removing up to 1,200 trucks per day from local streets easing congestion and improving safety for pedestrians.

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the project marks "a step into the future" for the town.

"Overwhelmingly the feedback has been positive because of the removal of heavy vehicles from downtown and just the presentation," he said.

"Parkes is always going to be a destination place. In this day and age most travellers do organise around a destination and the ability for hotels in Parkes to have a quite stay and to offer that to their patrons is positive.

"We're conscious that there are some challenges to some businesses but overall I think people and businesses are seeing it as a positive for the town."

Transport for NSW Executive Director, Partnerships and Integration, West Region, Damion Pfeiffer acknowledged some mixed feedback but said sound monitoring is underway to ensure impacts remain within expectations.

"As with any new project coming into a country town like this you get a mix of feedback because conditions have significantly changed," Mr Pfeiffer said.

"We have the feedback from the town itself and those that live along the old alignment applauding the movement of the vehicles out to the bypass but then we have some individuals where on the edge of town or closer to the bypass where the changes have been noticed."

The Parkes Bypass has delivered a new shared path for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as two bridges.

The Victoria Street bridge will be known as Burral Bridge, named after the Wiradjuri word for birthplace or the name of a place or soil upon which a child is born and the bridge at Hartigan Avenue will be known as Sir Henry Parkes Bridge.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the Australian and NSW governments are committed to building the infrastructure regional communities need, and the Parkes Bypass is a key example.

"This project improves safety, cuts travel times and strengthens one of the most significant freight routes in the country," Minister King said.

"It is wonderful to see the project also celebrate the cultural strength of the Wiradjuri people."

Local First nations artists Kyah and Katlyn Turnbull have their artworks featured on safety screens of the Burral Bridge and in early 2026 signs will be installed featuring Sauce Towney's artwork.

NSW Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison said the bypass answers decades of calls from the community.

"Communities have been calling for a Parkes bypass for decades. By removing up to 1,200 heavy vehicles a day from the heart of Parkes we are strengthening safety and livability while supporting local businesses to thrive," Mrs Aitchison said.

Mr Westcott noted that the Parkes Bypass completion was the end of six years of construction on the western side of Parkes.

"This is the end of a trilogy, the Inland Rail, Special Acitivation Precinct and the Bypass. It's wonderful after six years of construction to have the western side of Parkes complete," Cr Westcott added.

The $287.2 million Parkes Bypass project was jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments.