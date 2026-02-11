As the popularity of e-scooters continues to grow and kids enjoy their new Christmas presents, police are issuing a serious warning to users and to parents.

Personal e-scooters remain illegal on NSW roads and road-related areas, including footpaths, cycleways and carparks.

In fact they're considered a motor vehicle - but because they don't satisfy the Australian Design Rules, they cannot be registered in NSW and are unable to be insured.

E-scooters, as well as electric skateboards and hoverboards, cannot be ridden anywhere except on private land.

It's a warning from Parkes Police after they received a number of complaints of people riding electric scooters during the Elvis Festival, which Officer in Charge Inspector Adrian Matthews said have continued since it wrapped up on 11 January.

"In recent weeks complaints to the station have increased dramatically - particularly young people riding down Clarinda Street on the footpath at over 30km/h," Inspector Matthews said.

"I am very concerned about the elderly and they are unable to move out of the way in time."

E-scooter deaths in Australia are rising and so too is the debate over how to regulate them.

There has already been e-scooter accidents in Parkes, with Inspector Matthews attending one at McDonald's where a young person broke their leg just hours before he contacted the Champion Post.

Inspector Matthews and his officers want to get the message out to the community and are urging people to learn more about the real dangers of e-scooters and what the rules are, and to think twice before purchasing one.

They're also considering school visits too.

"We want to educate people that e-scooters are illegal on roads and footpaths," Inspector Matthews said.

And anyone caught riding a motorised device on a road or road related area in NSW could be facing fines starting from $704.

There are also electric scooter-specific offences that may apply to riders, as stated by Transport for NSW on its website where it lists offences and potential fines.

As police look to act further, fines have already been issued in Parkes and officers might resort to confiscating the motorised devices.

"In cases where there are repeated offences the scooters can be seized by police and substantial fines issued," Inspector Matthews warned.

"If you hit someone on an e-scooter and seriously injure them, charges can be laid and they carry substantial jail terms."

Some of the offences and fines listed on Transport for NSW's website include:

Ride a privately owned e-scooter on road or related area: $2747. Penalties may apply for being an unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed motor vehicle.

Ride on road with speed limit over 50km/h and/or exceed maximum operating speed limit of 20km/h: $120 each

Ride on footpath: $120

Ride an e-scooter not in single file on roads: $120

Ride e-scooter whilst under minimum age of 16 years: $120

Carry passengers: $120

Fail to wear helmet: $362.

Use mobile phone while riding: $362.

Riding while under the influence of alcohol or a drug: The same penalties that apply to motorists apply to e-scooter riders.

More information on e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and offences that may apply can be found on the Transport for NSW website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/road-users/e-scooters.