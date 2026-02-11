Those who commute regularly between Parkes and Cookamidgera can finally look forward to travelling on a fully sealed road the entire journey.

The Australian Government has announced more than $45 million will help fund 16 new projects across NSW under the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.

Parkes Shire Council is among those named to benefit, with the town successful in securing funding for two substantial projects.

After four attempts at seeking funding for the Cookamidgera area, $5 million is now locked-in to seal three sections of the Cookamidgera Road, which will create a fully sealed link between Parkes and Cookamidgera.

It's a total 6.95km and the total project cost is $6,250,000.

Council can also seal Lake Endeavour Road with the more than $3.45 million allocated for this project.

The work will include "formalising" the road formation and upgrading it from an unsealed gravel road to a six-metre-wide sealed two-lane road, which overall will cost almost $4.32 million.

In September council said it submitted 18.52 million dollars' worth of grant applications in the Safer Local Roads program, amounting to four projects.

These were for upgrades to Cookamidgera Road, Lake Endeavour Road, Warregal Road and stage 1 of the Western Entry Road into Parkes off the bypass (Condobolin Road).

"This is the fourth time council has submitted the Cookamidgera and Warregal Road projects, and we continue to advocate strongly for these vital upgrades," council said at the time.

"A big thank you to the many community members who took the time to write letters of support - your voices make a difference."

The two successful projects for Parkes in this latest tranche of the program are part of a more than $86.2 million nationwide commitment, and more than $77.6 million is earmarked for projects in regional Australia.

The program was created to ease the administrative burden on local councils as well as state and territory governments.

Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said the funding would help make roads safer.

“We recognise that regional councils often need additional financial support to assist with meeting rising costs and increased pressure on transport infrastructure due to climate change and extreme weather," she said.