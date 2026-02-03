Telstra is upgrading the mobile base station that services Peak Hill this week to improve its 4G/5G user experience.

The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion the company said.

But it does mean too that mobile services in the area will be temporarily affected while the upgrade works are underway, which began on Tuesday and should be complete by Sunday.

“We know how important mobile connectivity is for Australians, whether you’re in the city or the country," said Telstra Regional Engagement Manager David Saunderson.

“As data use over our mobile network continues to grow, adding extra 4G capacity to our mobile site in the area will help deliver faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion for customers.

"The work will also make the site ready for a further upgrade to our even faster 5G in the future.

“While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.”

Telstra mobile customers will receive texts advising of the upcoming work.

Mr Saunderson said landline services, NBN and Satellite internet services, and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.

Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically connect to another mobile network if available for connection to emergency services.

The site in Peak Hill will need to be switched off during the following periods:

• From 7am (3 February) to 5pm (Friday, 6 February)

• From 7am to 5pm (Saturday, 7 February)

• From 7am to 5pm (Sunday, 8 February).

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

"We also encourage business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their NBN or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions," Mr Saunderson said.