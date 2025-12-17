Double demerit points will be in force for 12 days over the Christmas and new year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.

Double demerit points will run from Wednesday, 24 December to Sunday, 4 January, 2026 inclusive for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.

Parkes Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Joshua Tolley is warning drivers that they are at greatest risk of losing their licence during this period.

"There will be more police on the roads which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing," he said.

"Too often we see the tragic aftermath of drivers making poor decisions. No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still, be involved in a crash.

"So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and if you've been drinking or have taken drugs - don't drive.

"We want everyone to make it to and from their holiday destinations safely this Christmas," Acting Sergeant Tolley said.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor said double demerit points have proven to be an effective road safety initiative to make holiday travel safer for everyone on NSW's roads.

"Since their introduction in 1997, double demerit points have proven to be an effective deterrent to unsafe driving during busy holiday periods," she said.

"Research has showed that casualty crashes (where someone is killed or injured) decreased 30 per cent when double demerit points were in operation.

“Traffic on roads to popular holiday destinations, increases by up to 50 per cent during the Christmas and new year holiday period, so it is important to obey all the road rules and drive safely.

Ms Suitor also recommends drivers to check their vehicle is ready for the journey too - check the brakes and tyres, check the engine oil levels, coolant and windscreen washer reservoir, make sure all your lights and indicators are working and ensure you have clear view.