NATIONAL DRIVER FATIGUE WEEK

National Driver Fatigue Week from 21–27 February is shining a spotlight on one of the most dangerous and underestimated risks on Australian roads - driver fatigue - led by a local woman whose lived experience has grown into an award-winning national road safety campaign.

Parkes advocate Andrea Hamilton-Vaughan has turned personal tragedy into action, creating the Power Nap fatigue prevention campaign that's now gaining national recognition across the heavy vehicle and road safety sectors.

Driver fatigue is a factor in more than 20 per cent of Australia’s road fatalities, yet for decades drivers have been told to simply “get a good night’s sleep” or “take regular breaks” - advice that does little to help when fatigue strikes while already behind the wheel.

“The science is clear,” Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said.

“Fatigue is not solved by willpower. The only solution for fatigue is sleep. A short, planned power nap when fatigue first appears can save lives.”

National Driver Fatigue Week promotes the Power Nap message - encouraging drivers to stop and take a 15–20 minute nap at the earliest signs of fatigue.

Research shows this simple intervention restores alertness, improves reaction time and significantly reduces crash risk, with modelling suggesting fatigue-related fatalities could be reduced by up to 20 per cent if widely adopted.

What began as a grassroots campaign has grown into a nationally recognised safety initiative, earning multiple industry awards, including:

• The Terrie Bradley Award for services above and beyond the call of duty to the national heavy vehicle fleet

• Road Freight NSW – Best Safety Culture Award

• Nominee at the 2025 Australian Road Safety Awards

Power Nap messaging now appears on trucks, digital platforms and workplace safety programs across Australia, challenging the dangerous culture of “pushing through” tiredness, particularly among professional drivers.

“Whether you’re a truck driver, a community support worker travelling long distances, a shift worker, or a family heading off on a road trip, fatigue will affect you at some point,” Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said.

“National Driver Fatigue Week is about giving people permission to stop, sleep and survive.”

The campaign operates without dedicated government funding and relies on community, industry and media support to amplify its life-saving message.

Free, ready-to-use campaign resources, including social media posts, posters and key messages are available at www.powernap.org.au.

“This is a local story with national impact,” Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said.

“If one power nap prevents one crash, one family is spared a lifetime of grief.”