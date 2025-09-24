FASCINATING SCIENCE

1 September - 31 October

The Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre will be hosting the touring exhibition 'Fascinating Science' from Questacon. The exhibition will be in the Coventry Room gallery from 1 September to 31 October. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community and surrounding towns to engage in scientific principles relevant to everyday life and experience Questacon right here in Parkes.

WASTE 2 ART REGIONAL SHOWCASE

20 September-2 November

Congratulations to all our Waste 2 Art winners. Their work will be travelling to Dubbo for the Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase, which runs from 20 September to 2 November, and officially opens on Saturday, 27 September at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. Entry is free. The annual community art exhibition and competition features winning artworks from local Waste 2 Art competitions held by participating councils across the NetWaste region, including Parkes, and this year's theme is Toys.

STREET DREAMS

Saturday, 27 September

Forbes is set to glow with colour and creativity when the brand-new Street Dreams Festival lights up the town this September. This free event, from 5pm to 9pm, will transform Harold Street, Victoria Park and Town Hall into cultural spaces filled with interactive light displays, creative installations, live performances and delicious food options.

KAREN RITCHIE WORKSHOPS

Sunday, 28 September

Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre is thrilled to have local artist Karen Ritchie back in the Marramarra Makerspace with her popular creative workshops. Mono printing with gel plates is the first workshop on Sunday, 28 September. For all enquiries please contact Karen on 0411 099 432. Please note workshops are limited to 10 participants so book your spot early.

SCIENTISTS IN TRAINING

Tuesday, 30 September

Think you have the skills to be a scientist? Come along to this free activity in the school holidays at the Parkes Library. These sessions will engage primary school students’ natural sense of curiosity and wonder. Students will develop scientific inquiry skills, have a guided tour of the Fascinating Science Exhibition from Questacon and do some hands-on science activities. Years K-2 will be from 10.30am-12pm and Years 3-6 from 2pm-4pm. Register at humanitix.com.

ROBOTICS WORKSHOP AND BATTLE

1-2 October

The Marramarra Makerspace has its own LEGO Spike Essential kits, so Robotics is back these school holidays. If you are a student in Years 2 to 6, then the robotics workshop is for you - Wednesday, 1 October 10am-12pm. Work in pairs to build and code your robot. Cost is $10. Then on Thursday, 2 October 10am-12:30pm the robo battles are back. If you are in Years 5 to 10, pair up to design, build and code your robot and prepare for the plank challenge. Will your robot be the last standing? Cost is $10. Book your place at Humanitix.

LIVING LIBRARY INFO SESSION

Friday, 3 October

Do you have a story to share? Parkes Library is embarking on a new project to connect people through 'living books'. 'Living books' are people who are willing to sit and share their story with others who 'borrow' them for a short time. You can volunteer to be a 'book' or to help run the Living Library events. Lived in Parkes all your life? New to town? Or were you present at an extraordinary event? Learn about sharing your story and find out more at an information session in the Makerspace at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre from 10am-11am. Book via Humanitix.

CANOLA CUP FAMILY PICNIC DAY

Monday, 6 October

Eugowra Harness Racing Club knows how to host a great event and the Canola Cup is the pinnacle. This great family picnic day is back again on the October long weekend Monday. While the horses go round on the track, there's live music, great prizes for fashions on the field, free dodgem cars, jumping castle, and face painting. It all happens at Eugowra Showground Paceway from midday.

UPSTAGE WORKSHOP

9-10 October

Calling all theatre, music and dance lovers. UpStage Australia will be visiting the Parkes Library for two very special, creative-packed days. If you are a school student in Years 3-12 and you love musical theatre, these workshops are made for you. Learn alongside industry professionals who are passionate about their craft for a free half-day workshop these school holidays: Thursday, 9 October primary Years 3-6 and Friday, 10 October high school Years 7-12. For more information and to book head to Humanitix.

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday, 11 October

Homegrown Parkes is an opportunity for local and regional businesses who are processing, repurposing, sewing, propagating or producing fabulous local products to share their skill and products with the community. Markets, music, performances and demonstrations in Cooke Park - it's all homegrown in Parkes and it's a great family day out.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

17 October-2 November

Opening night of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's next horrifyingly exciting production - the Little Shop of Horrors - is Friday, 17 October. Running over three weekends at the Little Theatre, tickets are available now at www.parkesmandd.com.au. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! This is going to be a show you won't want to miss.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO TRUNDLE

17-19 October

With the Trundle ABBA Festival unable to go ahead this year because Parkes Shire Council cannot continue to fund it in its current form, Trundle locals have banded together to bring a new event in its place for the time being. Save the date for All Roads Lead to Trundle, a weekend full of fun. It includes the famous Pink Ribbon Night on the Friday (see details below), as well as a fundraising golf afternoon and music all day and night over the weekend. For more information, check out its Facebook page.

TRUNDLE PINK NIGHT

Friday, 17 October

Trundle will be turning pink for their tenth year this October. To celebrate their tenth anniversary Trundle Pink Night will be holding their biggest and boldest Pink Night yet! Join them for a night of fun, flair and fundraising as they celebrate a decade of coming together to support a cancer-free future. There will be prizes, raffles and auction on the night that you will not want to miss. Entry is free from 5pm at the Trundle Golf Club and make sure to dress in pink to celebrate community and making an impact. If you can't make it on the night you can still support the worth cause by heading to www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/trundlepinknight

SHOW 'N' SHINE

Saturday, 18 October

Save the date! Central West Car Club will be holding their annual Show 'n' Shine on 18 October from 9am to 3pm at Pioneer Oval. Entry is a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to charity. This year's feature vehicle is coupes.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au