It's always a fantastic day out at the Central West Car Club's Show and Shine event, this year held on 18 October at Pioneer Oval.

It coincides with the Parkes Antique Car Club's swap meet which is hugely popular too.

Organisers had record numbers this year, for both the Friday night street cruise and the Show and Shine event.

The club thanked all involved for making the day a success.

More photos can be found in today's (Thursday, 27 November) digital edition of the Parkes Champion Post.