ACTIVE AFTERNOONS

Starts 21 October until the end of Term 4

Active Afternoons with the Parkes PCYC are returning to Holy Family School for Term 4. It will take place on Tuesdays from 3.15pm-4.15pm, packed with sports, games and fun. It begins in Week 2 of the school term and those who register before Week 2 receive the first two weeks free. Cost is $100 per term and includes a one year PCYC membership. Head to the Parkes PCYC Facebook page to register or call 6862 3825.

PEAK HILL COMMUNITY EVENT

Thursday, 6 November

Creative Community Concepts are excited to launch their Strong Minds, Strong Futures project in Peak Hill. To celebrate they will be hosting a free community event offering loads of awesome activities for all ages to enjoy such as laser tag, archery tag and more! The action packed afternoon will be held at Lindner Oval from 5pm to 7pm. Make sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring a hat and drink bottle.

CENTRAL WEST ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY PRESENTATION

Friday, 7 November

The Central West Astronomical Society meets on the first Friday of the month and they usually feature an informative and entertaining presenter. Donna Burton, also known as Donna the Astronomer, is the guest presenter at the group’s next meeting on 7 November. Donna is a highly experienced and engaging speaker, having previously worked at the large Siding Springs optical telescope near Coonabarabran, as well as running the Milroy Observatory, also outside Coonabarabran, for many

years. Her presentation is titled, “Ladies of the Night: A History of Women in Astronomy from 2000 BC to the Present Day”. The meeting will begin at 7.30pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club. Members of the public are welcome to attend and there is no admission charge.

SUPPORT GROUP

Friday, 7 November

The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: heal.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.

FORBES ROTARY MARKETS

Saturday, 8 November

Rotary markets in Forbes return, with the opportunity to have breakfast by the lake and pick up Christmas gifts, from 8am to midday at Rotary Park. Please note the change of venue due to the work at Lions Park. This is the final Rotary Ipomoea market for the year, as in December the club will host their incredible Christmas Free festival.

ROCKLEY OPEN GARDENS AND ART FESTIVAL

8-9 November

Each year the Rockley Open Gardens and Art Festival celebrates more than garden and art - it celebrates community. Funds raised support the restoration of the historic School of Arts Hall (1890), with works already underway to preserve this cultural landmark for future generations. This year organisers welcome back the gardens of Kildrummie and the Old School House. The Hall is the heart of the festival exhibition, showcasing works by Rockley’s vibrant artists alongside guest artists from further afield. There will be live music from Clancy Pye, Francis Kate Music, Eclectica Choir and U3A Ukulele Players. Plus lots more: wine tasting, market stalls, plant sales and food and drink, and for the little ones an Alice in Wonderland scavenger hunt throughout the village. Tickets can be purchased via their website https://rockleygardensandart.weebly.com/#/ or on the day at the School of Arts Hall at 28 Hill Street. We look forward to having you visit our wonderful village.

GARAGE SALE TRAIL

8-9 and 15-16 November

The Garage Sale Trail is back in Parkes on 8-9 and 15-16 November for two big weekends of secondhand treasure hunting and community fun. Thinking of decluttering and making some extra cash? Whether you’re a household, school or community group, it’s the perfect time to host a garage sale and give your pre-loved items a new life. For more information and to register visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Tuesday, 11 November

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch will commemorate Remembrance Day on 11 November at the cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10am-12pm. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts.

FIRST LIVING LIBRARY

Saturday, 15 November

Parkes Shire Library is hosting its first Living Library. Sit down for a one-on-one or very small group conversation with your chosen 'book'. This is an opportunity to increase your understanding of others in your community. As the 'reader', you can ask respectful questions to stimulate conversation. Each session is 20 minutes long, indicated by a bell/timer. What to bring: Nothing except an open mind and some questions related to your 'book's' story. The library will provide refreshments during a break between sessions. There are four 'books' and are titled 'The Barber's Boy and the Air Raid Shelters', 'From Family Farm to Tourism', 'Tale of a Shirt' and 'Horse Beats Horsepower'. Bookings are essential, visit events.humanitix.com/living-library. Read the full story on page 4.

CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CARNIVAL

Friday, 5 December

The Parkes Christmas Street Parade and Carnival is one of the town’s most beloved festive traditions, bringing the community together to kick-off the holiday season in style! Here's what's planned for this year in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm - a festive parade lighting up the main street with floats, music, and festive cheer, market stalls, live entertainment, and food and fun. It’s a magical evening that captures the spirit of Parkes - warm, welcoming, and full of heart. Stay tuned for more information regarding this event!

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Sunday, 14 December

Get ready for the heartwarming annual Christmas carols, and it’s a true community favourite. Enjoy live performances from local musicians and school choirs. As the sun sets, the park lights up with festive joy, creating a magical setting. Bring a picnic rug, snacks, and loved ones to enjoy a festive evening in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm.

