LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

17 October-2 November

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s next horrifyingly exciting production is the Little Shop of Horrors and opening night is Friday, 17 October. Running over three weekends at the Little Theatre, tickets are available now at www.parkesmandd.com.au. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! This is going to be a show you won't want to miss.

ACTIVE AFTERNOONS

Starts 21 October until the end of Term 4

Active Afternoons with the Parkes PCYC are returning to Holy Family School for Term 4. It will take place on Tuesdays from 3.15pm-4.15pm, packed with sports, games and fun. It begins in Week 2 of the school term and those who register before Week 2 receive the first two weeks free. Cost is $100 per term and includes a one year PCYC membership. Head to the Parkes PCYC Facebook page to register or call 6862 3825.

FASCINATING SCIENCE

Now until 31 October

The ‘Fascinating Science’ exhibition from Questacon is still on at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre, until the end of the month. This is a fantastic opportunity to engage in scientific principles relevant to everyday life.

WASTE 2 ART REGIONAL SHOWCASE

Now until 2 November

The Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase is on at the Western Plains Cultural Centre in Dubbo. Entry is free. The annual community art exhibition and competition features winning artworks from around the region, including Parkes, and this year's theme is Toys.

HANDMADE TOY CHALLENGE

Entries close 31 October

Craft Corner Parkes is inviting creative entries from people of all ages for their Crafted Joy: The Handmade Toy Challenge. Everyone is encouraged to participate, and they particularly welcome submissions from junior artists (school-aged children), who are encouraged to showcase their creativity and imagination. Participants can enter handmade toys in the following categories:

Stuffed animals and dolls, wooden toys, crochet and knit toys, musical toys, fantasy/role-play/decorative, and junior’s corner. At the end of the competition you’ll have the option to keep, sell or donate your handmade toy. Entries are due by 31 October, judging will take place on 7 November and entry is $2 per item. More information and entry forms are available at Craft Corner Parkes and on their website /www.craftcornerparkes.au.

HALLOWEEN DISCO

Friday, 31 October

Parkes PCYC is having a Halloween Disco! Get ready to get spooky and bust some moves in your absolute best Halloween costume. From 6.30pm the night will feature DJ Sammy spinning the scariest (and best) tracks, best dressed competition and games like a mummy wrapping race. Snag your tickets now, head to the Parkes PCYC Facebook page to scan the QR code.

GOODNESS GRAVEL CYCLING EVENT

Saturday, 1 November

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the first Parkes cycling event. Parkes' tourism team has teamed up with the talented crew at Goodness Gravel to bring this exciting event to life, a thrilling new adventure in the scenic landscapes of Parkes. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking to experience the beauty of the region, this event offers something for everyone. Event highlights include: Challenging gravel trails that showcase the rugged beauty of Parkes, beginner-friendly routes, post-ride festivities including live music, food trucks, and local brews. For more information, pricing and to book visit www.goodnessgravel.com/parkes. Bookings close 8am the Thursday before the event.

PA GAMES

Saturday, 1 November

The ultimate one-day partner throwdown is coming to Parkes Athletic (PA) in Boyd Circuit this November. Whether you're seasoned competitors or rising stars, there's a spot for you on the floor. Running from 7am-3pm, there will be four events with five scoring options throughout the day. Divisions are Open M/M, Open F/F, Open M/F and Emerging (any combo: M/M, M/F, F/F). There is a cost to enter, cash prizes will be awarded to Open Division first place and prize packs for all podium winners. Grab your partner and bring the heat to PA Games! Register at competitioncorner.net/events/17347/details.

PEAK HILL COMMUNITY EVENT

Thursday, 6 November

Creative Community Concepts are excited to launch their Strong Minds, Strong Futures project in Peak Hill. To celebrate they will be hosting a free community event offering loads of awesome activities for all ages to enjoy such as laser tag, archery tag and more! The action packed afternoon will be held at Lindner Oval from 5pm to 7pm. Make sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring a hat and drink bottle.

GARAGE SALE TRAIL

8-9 and 15-16 November

The Garage Sale Trail is back in Parkes on 8-9 and 15-16 November for two big weekends of secondhand treasure hunting and community fun. Thinking of decluttering and making some extra cash? Whether you’re a household, school or community group, it’s the perfect time to host a garage sale and give your pre-loved items a new life. For more information and to register visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Tuesday, 11 November

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch will commemorate Remembrance Day on 11 November at the cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10am-12pm. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts.

FIRST LIVING LIBRARY

Saturday, 15 November

Parkes Shire Library is hosting its first Living Library. Sit down for a one-on-one or very small group conversation with your chosen 'book'. This is an opportunity to increase your understanding of others in your community. As the 'reader', you can ask respectful questions to stimulate conversation. Each session is 20 minutes long, indicated by a bell/timer. What to bring: Nothing except an open mind and some questions related to your 'book's' story. The library will provide refreshments during a break between sessions. There are four 'books' and are titled 'The Barber's Boy and the Air Raid Shelters', 'From Family Farm to Tourism', 'Tale of a Shirt' and 'Horse Beats Horsepower'. Bookings are essential, visit events.humanitix.com/living-library. Read the full story on page 4.

CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CARNIVAL

Friday, 5 December

The Parkes Christmas Street Parade and Carnival is one of the town’s most beloved festive traditions, bringing the community together to kick-off the holiday season in style! Here's what's planned for this year in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm - a festive parade lighting up the main street with floats, music, and festive cheer, market stalls, live entertainment, and food and fun. It’s a magical evening that captures the spirit of Parkes - warm, welcoming, and full of heart. Stay tuned for more information regarding this event!

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Sunday, 14 December

Get ready for the heartwarming annual Christmas carols, and it’s a true community favourite. Enjoy live performances from local musicians and school choirs. As the sun sets, the park lights up with festive joy, creating a magical setting. Bring a picnic rug, snacks, and loved ones to enjoy a festive evening in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm.

