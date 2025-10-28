Parkes is set to welcome 160 riders this weekend for its inaugural goodnessgravel cycling festival.

The event hosted in partnership with Parkes Shire Council will showcase the region's scenic gravel roads with three ride options, 130km, 110km and 50km.

As of Tuesday, organisers had 63 riders registered for the 130km event, 60 for the 110km route and 37 for 50km.

And entrants will be travelling from all over eastern Australia - from Queensland (nine people), Victoria, ACT (17 people) and Tasmania, with the remainder from all over NSW.

Riders will depart from Harrison Park on Saturday, 1 November and enjoy a fully supported ride through the Central West scenery of Cookamidgera, Mandagery and Eugowra.

After their ride they will be treated to local hospitality including live music, refreshments and a sausage sizzle by the Parkes Action Club at the finish line.

But the cycling doesn't stop there.

On Sunday everyone is welcome to explore more of the Parkes Shire on a social pedal to the Dish.

With warm weather of up to 34 degrees forecasted for the weekend and no rain, it's shaping up to be an enjoyable weekend of cycling.

For more details about the event visit goodnessgravel.com/parkes