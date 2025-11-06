Parkes Shire residents turned their unwanted items into cash on the annual Garage Sale Trail last November, saving thousands from entering landfill.

And it's all about to take place again, beginning this weekend.

Last year residents extended the life of more than 8478 pre-loved items, 42 per cent of which would otherwise have gone to landfill.

The results of a report released by Garage Sale Trail and Taverner Research Group highlighted the outcomes of the waste reduction initiative locally that was made possible by Parkes Shire Council and the NSW Environment Protection Authority (NSW EPA).

It showed a win-win for locals, with the average garage sale organiser taking home $499 and shoppers saving money too with access to cheaper, second-hand products.

Council's acting director infrastructure and sustainability Graeme Bayliss said the research highlighted the community’s commitment to reduce waste.

“Programs like Garage Sale Trail are important in shifting perceptions of second-hand and getting more people reusing items rather than sending them to landfill,” he said.

Across Parkes Shire more than 2700 people participated in the two big weekends of garage sales last year which aim to provide a fun way for residents to reduce waste, make some money and get to know their neighbours.

Across the state 132,691 people participated in the council-powered circular economy event in NSW, with more than 320,000 pre-loved items sold and $1.6 million generated for the local economy.

This weekend is the first of two where the Trail returns - the second event taking place next weekend 15-16 November.

There are 24 garage sales so far registered in the Parkes Shire - all except one are located in the Parkes township with the remaining sale happening in Peak Hill.

“Now more than ever we need to work together to drive a circular system of recycling, repairing and reusing," said NSW EPA executive director of programs and innovation Alexandra Geddes.

"Garage Sale Trail is a great example of how local efforts can drive powerful social, economic and environmental benefits.

“It’s fantastic to see Parkes Shire local communities coming together, giving unwanted items a second life and proactively contributing to the state’s circular shift.”

With an 18 per cent increase in the number of people shopping second-hand over the two big weekends, organisers say it’s likely the rising cost of living is driving an increasing appetite for second-hand.

“More and more people are looking for ways to generate some extra cash or save money on everyday items. Buying and selling second-hand is one easy way we can all do this, whether it’s hosting a garage sale or selling items online,” general manager of Garage Sale Trail Barbara Gill said.

Locals keen to clear out and cash-in can still register in the 2025 event, where you can choose to take part in both weekends (8-9th and 15-16th) or just one.

To register and find locations of sales head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au.