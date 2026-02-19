Momentum is gathering in Trundle with just two months until the Trundle ABBA Festival returns to Australia's widest main street.

Festival coordinator Gary Crowley said excitement is building with strong support from locals, following a recent public meeting outlining questions around how the main street will be transformed.

“We’re putting a big stage right in the middle of the street,” Gary said.

“It’s the first time we’ve gated the whole main street off so we’ve worked out a staged shutdown so shops are still accessible on the Friday.”

By Saturday however, traffic will give way to disco fever as the wide stretch of bitumen becomes a dance floor.

The decision to bring the festival back to it’s original date, on the first weekend in May, was to ensure people are ready to party.

“The sun sets at 5.30pm in early May. In October the sun doesn’t set until 8pm. You can’t party when the sun is still up, can you?

“Having the festival in May allows more party and it’s a beautiful time of year. The sun will be setting and the main band starts at 5.30pm, and that’s when all the lights will be happening on stage and it will look spectacular.

"Lights don’t look spectacular during the day.”

Ticket sales are steadily climbing, sitting around the 600 to 800 mark following the 9 February public meeting, with organisers hoping to draw well over 1000.

One of the biggest plans for the day is an attempt to break a record for the number of people dancing to Waterloo and Dancing Queen at the same time.

The Trundle ABBA Festival Facebook page has posted the simple choreography online for you to learn in the lead-up to the festival encouraging everyone to learn the same dance moves.

“If everyone’s doing the chorus steps together it will look fantastic," Gary said.

"It’s the sort of thing you’ll be able to say, ‘I was part of that'.”

And if dancing isn’t enough festival goers can also strut their stuff down the famous main street along the dotted white lines in full ABBA fashion.

“The colour the crowd brings is unbelievable,” Gary said.

“For our first festival we didn’t decorate the street at all, the people were the colour, they brought it with them.”

And for the singing competition Gary is encouraging participants to reinvent an ABBA hit in their own unique style with the top three performing on the main stage.

“We have cracking entertainment this year, I’m so proud of what we’ve put together.”

Headlining is internationally recognised tribute act ABBAsBACK which will be backed by an orchestra, and the audience will also be treated to local music talents and the possibility of an ABBA dedicated choir.

The main street entertainment will wrap-up just before 8pm, leaving plenty of time for festival goers to head to the Trundle Hotel or Trundle Services and Citizens Club where both venues will be hosting after parties with live music.

And don’t worry about travel because Western Road Liners will be running buses between Parkes and Trundle from the start to the end of the festival.

For Gary a great festival is simple.

Great music, community spirit and plenty of room to dance, which the Trundle ABBA Festival is all about.

“It’s not just about watching a band," he said.

“It’s about being in it, dressing up, dancing and laughing. That’s what makes it fun."

Tickets are now on sale at: https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events