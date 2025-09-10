The 2025 Annual Art Exhibition is on again and this year will take place in very special surroundings.

The event is a joint showing of paintings and pottery created by members of the Parkes Painting Group and the Parkes Potters Group.

It will feature the creative and talented works of 20 artists and more than 10 potters.

And for the first time the groups said they are fortunate to be holding their exhibition in the beautiful location of “The Buchanan” at 41 Hill Street, Parkes.

Built in 1894, this iconic house has been beautifully restored and now offers luxury accommodation and a stunning backdrop for this collection of works.

This event will give the public the unique opportunity to see inside this stunning home for the first time in 80 years and showcase the talent of our members.

Opening night is Friday, 19 September at 6pm.

Tickets for opening night are limited and must be pre-purchased from The Red Chandelier for $20 per ticket. Contact (02) 6863 5749 for further details.

All paintings and pottery on display at the exhibition will be available to purchase.

The exhibition is open on Saturday and Sunday, 20-21 September from 10am-5pm.

Entry on Saturday and Sunday is $5 per person.

Devonshire Tea will be available at $10 per serve throughout the weekend.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale at $2 per ticket. Prizes include a landscape painting by Allen Wright, a pottery piece by Ann Olsen and a pottery piece by Elsie Mahon.

The raffle will be drawn at the close of the exhibition on Sunday the 21st, at 5pm.

The Parkes Painting Group and the Parkes Potters Group hope to see you there.