The Central West has set the scene for many fundraising treks and rides over the years and in May we'll see the Royal Far West Ride for Country Kids pedal through our region.

Ride for Country Kids will ride through Parkes, Manildra, Molong, Trundle, Forbes and Eugowra from 17 to 19 May, shining a spotlight on the health and wellbeing of country children and the long-standing connection between the charity and the Central West.

Now in it’s 12th year the ride brings together cyclists from across NSW to raise vital funds for children in rural and remote communities who face barriers accessing developmental, mental health and wellbeing services.

It's not the first time the ride will pass through Parkes and Forbes , the very first Ride for Country Kids in 2014 was from Dubbo to Wagga Wagga via our two towns.

For Andrew Price who was instrumental in forming Ride for Country Kids back in 2014, riding into Parkes has been one of his favourite memories.

“Riding into Parkes in the first-ever ride, the street was lined with hundreds of screaming school kids as we pulled up for a break. It was incredible,” Andrew said.

Former Royal Far West CEO Jacqui Emery said the organisation has been supporting country children for more than a century having marked its 100th anniversary in 2024.

“Royal Far West has been supporting the health and wellbeing of country children since 1924,” she said.

“Today our focus is on helping children who aren’t on track for school readiness and supporting them, their families and their teachers so they have the best possible opportunity to thrive.”

Former Royal Far West CEO Jacqui Emery during last year's Ride for Country Kids which started in Bourke and ended in Narromine.

The Forbes and Parkes region holds a special place in Royal Far West’s history.

The charity has long-standing fundraising branches and opportunity shops in Forbes and Trundle, and a deep connection with local communities stretching decades.

“We’ve had hundreds of children from this region benefit from Royal Far West services over the years," Jacqui said.

“There is a really proud history here, including the Sunshine Club on 2PK radio in the 1950s, where local fundraising efforts raised extraordinary support for country kids.”

Today Royal Far West continues to work closely with the community.

Its specialist teams are currently supporting 22 schools and preschools across the Forbes Shire and surrounding areas that were impacted by the 2022 floods.

The work includes one-on-one group support for children, as well as guidance for parents, carers and teachers.

“There’s strong evidence that climate-related disasters have a significant impact on children’s development, learning and wellbeing,” Jacqui said.

“Our teams come out each term and effectively become part of the school community, helping to build resilience and support children who are still feeling the effects.”

This year’s ride is expected to attract around 75 cyclists including Royal Far West clinicians who will visit local schools, experience the communities first-hand and help raise funds to support children where the need is greatest.

“The ride raises flexible funds that allow us to respond quickly to where the need is," Jacqui said.

“Over the years it has raised between $300,000 and $800,000 annually and over $4.5 million overall, helping us reach children who otherwise wouldn’t have access to support close to home.”

At time of publication cyclists have already raised $15,033 of their $500,000 goal this year with 49 riders already registered.

Jacqui said bringing the ride through towns such as Parkes, Forbes, Trundle and Eugowra was also about recognising the strength and generosity of local communities.

“These are resilient communities, but they still need support. The ride helps showcase the incredible work happening in schools, highlights the ongoing impact of natural disasters and brings economic benefits to towns along the route.”

Registrations for Ride for Country Kids are open until 6 February, with community members encouraged to take part, support a rider, donate or come out and cheer on the cyclists as they pass through town.

“Just give it a go,” Jacqui said.

“It’s a safe, well-organised ride with incredible camaraderie, stunning country scenery and a real sense of purpose. And every dollar raised helps change a child’s life.”

Jacqui also thanked the Forbes, Parkes and Trundle communities for their decades of support.

“We’re deeply grateful for the partnership we share with your communities.

“Everything you’ve done over the years has helped us continue our mission of supporting the health and wellbeing of country children,” Jacqui added.

For more information about the Ride for Country Kids or to get involved, visit Royal Far West’s website or https://www.rideforcountrykids.com.au/event/rfck